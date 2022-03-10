The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Mufti slams Pence for ‘storming’ Tomb of the Patriarchs

Former US Vice President Mike Pence took a tour of Hebron, where he visited the Tomb of the Patriarchs.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: MARCH 10, 2022 16:05
Jerusalem mufti Sheikh Mohammad Hussein 370 (photo credit: YouTube Screenshot)
Jerusalem mufti Sheikh Mohammad Hussein 370
(photo credit: YouTube Screenshot)

The Palestinian mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, on Thursday condemned a visit by former US Vice President Mike Pence to the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron.

On Wednesday, Pence took a tour of the city, where he also visited the Tomb of the Patriarchs, the second-holiest place in Judaism after the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. The site includes a mosque called Al-Haram Al-Ibrahimi.

Accusing Pence of “storming” the site, the mufti said in a statement that the Ibrahimi Mosque is a place of prayer and worship for Muslims alone.

The Palestinians regularly use the word “storm” to describe visits by Jews to the Temple Mount, the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus.

“What the US Vice President did is a provocative and dangerous act for which the [Israeli] occupation authorities bear the consequences,” Hussein said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with former US vice president Mike Pence, March 8, 2022 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with former US vice president Mike Pence, March 8, 2022 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

He also condemned the excavation and construction work carried out by the Israeli authorities in the courtyards of the Ibrahimi Mosque, which aims to build an elevator “to facilitate the extremist settlers’ incursions into the mosque, in addition to changing the mosque’s features.”

The Palestinians are opposed to an Israeli project to make the biblical site wheelchair accessible by building an elevator there. They claim that the project and other renovation work are designed to “Judaize” the site.

The mufti added that “all religions and international laws forbid causing any harm to places of worship.”

He accused Israel of dividing the site “to allow Jews to perform their rituals in certain places there while imposing many restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshipers under false security pretexts.”

The mufti called on the Arab and Islamic countries and international institutions to take urgent action “to protect religious holy sites in the occupied Palestinian territories and prevent the takeover of the Ibrahimi Mosque and any changes to its Islamic features.”



Tags Hebron cave of patriarchs mufti of jerusalem Mike Pence
