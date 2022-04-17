The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Erdogan ‘strongly condemns’ Israel over Al-Aqsa policing

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's son is reportedly in Jerusalem to mediate between the sides.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: APRIL 17, 2022 20:42

Updated: APRIL 17, 2022 20:50
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey recently condemned terrorism against Israel, despite years of support for Hamas terrorists. (photo credit: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey recently condemned terrorism against Israel, despite years of support for Hamas terrorists.
(photo credit: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel for its actions against rioters on the Temple Mount on Sunday, as Ankara seeks a path to closer relations with Jerusalem.

Following a phone call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Erdogan tweeted that they “were having a sad Ramadan due to what happened in Palestine, especially in Jerusalem.”

“I strongly condemn Israel's interventions against the worshipers in Al-Aksa Mosque and…we will stand against the provocations and threats against the status and spirituality of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Erdogan tweeted. “Turkey is always on the side of Palestine. The events remind us of the necessity for all Palestinian groups to work towards unity and reconciliation.”

Erdogan had previously refrained from commenting on the rioting and policing on the Temple Mount in recent days, which came amid a recent rapprochement between Turkey and Israel.

A source involved in the warming Israel-Turkey ties had been in touch with senior officials in Ankara to discourage Erdogan from making the kinds of angry statements he had often made about Israel in the last decade, especially on the issue of Jerusalem, such as calling Israeli soldiers and police murderers.

As a result, the remarks were comparable to those of Arab states with which Israel has peace.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry called on Saturday for "self-restraint, providing full protection for Muslim worshippers and allowing them to perform Islamic rituals in Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is an Islamic endowment purely for Muslims.”

Mahmoud el-Sisi, son of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, arrived in Jerusalem with two other officials from Cairo on Sunday, in an attempt to mediate between Israel and Palestinian factions, London-based news site Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported. The Jerusalem Post was unable to independently verify the report.

The UAE also "strongly condemned...Israeli forces storming of Al Aqsa Mosque."

Morocco’s Foreign Ministry said that the “blatant attack and systematic provocation during the holy month of Ramdan....will stoke hatred and extremism and undermine chances to revive the peace process in the region.”

Jordan's King Abdullah II stressed on Sunday afternoon the need for Israel to respect the "historical and legal status-quo at al-Aqsa Mosque/al-Haram al-Sharif and cease all illegal and provocative measures that violate it and could push towards further escalation."

The Jordanian monarch directed his government to continue regional and international efforts and communications to "stop Israeli escalations."

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Temple Mount Turkey al-aqsa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
2

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
3

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
4

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
5

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by