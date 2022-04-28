The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
High Court approves a 31-unit settler apartment complex in Hebron

The Wednesday approval of 31 six-storey complexes is the first new construction to receive approval in 17 years.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: APRIL 28, 2022 21:40

Updated: APRIL 28, 2022 21:47
A simulated photo of what the Hizkiyahu Quarter will look like when it's finished. (photo credit: Hebron Jewish Community)
A simulated photo of what the Hizkiyahu Quarter will look like when it's finished.
(photo credit: Hebron Jewish Community)

The High Court of Justice green-lighted construction of a 31-unit settler six-story apartment complex in the West Bank city of Hebron, known as the Hizkiyahu Quarter.

It dismissed on Thursday a petition against the project filed by the left-wing group Peace Now and the Palestinian-run Hebron Municipality and ordered both plaintiffs to pay a combined total of NIS 20,000 in court costs.

The decision by three Supreme Court judges closed the avenue for legal appeal against the project, which will be the first totally modern construction directly on Hebron's Shahadah Street made up mostly of two-story older buildings. 

There are no other six-story buildings on that stretch of the road. 

This is the first new construction to receive approval in 17 years.  Once completed, Hizkiyahu's Quarter would allow for the expansion of the city's small Jewish community of close to 1,000 people, that live in a section of the city under Israeli military control.

An aerial photo of Hebron (credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS)An aerial photo of Hebron (credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS)

The Hebron Jewish community said that the court's decision "ends a long legal campaign designed to try to deprive Jews of the basic human right - the ability to build a home." 

The right to housing has been denied at a time when Arabs in Hebron have built thousands of homes, including large buildings, the Jewish community said. 

Hebron is home to over 215,000 Palestinians. It has a Jewish history that dates back to the Bible, which records Abraham's purchase in Hebron of the Tomb of the Patriarch.

The city is one of the flash-points of violence for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Israeli Left and the Palestinians believe that Israel should withdraw from the West Bank, including from Hebron, thereby ending its military rule there.

The left-wing group Peace Now called on the government to intervene and to halt the construction of the project, which already began in October of last year.

The project is one of the "uglier faces of Israeli control of the territories. 

"Building a new settlement in the heart of Hebron will be greatly damaging to Israel and completely contradicts the government's guidelines," Peace Now stated.

The property itself has been in Jewish hands since Hayyim Israel Romano a Jewish apartment building there in 1876. The former Lubavitcher rebbe 

Rabbi Sholom Dovber Schneersohn purchased it in 1912 for the Torat Emet Yeshiva and gave it to the new Jewish community that returned to the city in 1979. 

The Jordanian government had built a bus terminal on a portion of the property that was not used for the school when it controlled the city from 1948 to 1967.

Initially,

The plot of land was then transferred to the Custodian of Abandoned Properties which to leases it for a bus station until the IDF seized it for military use in the 1980s.

The Jewish community pushed to use the site for residential purposes. The Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria gave a nod to the project in 2017 and gave it final approval in October 2020. 

The Hebron Municipality and Peace Now had argued that the project did not conform to area zoning laws and that the purview to approve such projects rested with the municipality and not the council.

The High Court upheld the opinion of a lower court that the municipality had abdicated its responsibility to the Hebron Jewish community and that, therefore, such planning matters rested with the council.

The judges said that there were exemptions in the zoning laws that made such a project possible. 



Tags Hebron high court of justice buildings
