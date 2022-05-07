The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
11 Egyptian security personnel killed after foiling 'terrorist attack'

A group of militants attacked a water-lifting station east of the Suez Canal, according to an army spokesman.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 7, 2022 18:05

Updated: MAY 7, 2022 18:07
An Egyptian army soldier looks on from his postion at a checkpoint in Al Arish city, the troubled northern part of the Sinai peninsula (photo credit: REUTERS)
An Egyptian army soldier looks on from his postion at a checkpoint in Al Arish city, the troubled northern part of the Sinai peninsula
(photo credit: REUTERS)

One officer and ten Egyptian soldiers were killed after "foiling a terrorist attack" on a water-lifting station east of the Suez Canal, an army spokesman said on Saturday.

The security personnel were killed after clashing with a group of militants who attacked the station, which also resulted in five others being injured.

An Egyptian man looks on by an Egyptian military outpost at the Israel-Egypt border as seen from southern Israel September 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

"The terrorist elements are being chased and besieged in one of the isolated areas in Sinai," the spokesman added in a statement.



