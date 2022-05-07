11 Egyptian security personnel killed after foiling 'terrorist attack'

One officer and ten Egyptian soldiers were killed after "foiling a terrorist attack" on a water-lifting station east of the Suez Canal, an army spokesman said on Saturday.

The security personnel were killed after clashing with a group of militants who attacked the station, which also resulted in five others being injured.

An Egyptian man looks on by an Egyptian military outpost at the Israel-Egypt border as seen from southern Israel September 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

"The terrorist elements are being chased and besieged in one of the isolated areas in Sinai," the spokesman added in a statement.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }