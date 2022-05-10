The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jordan: We don’t accept instructions from Israel on Temple Mount guards

The appointment of guards and employees at the Aqsa Mosque and Al-Haram Al-Sharif is within the mandate of Jordan and its Wakf Department.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: MAY 10, 2022 08:31
A man place a Palestinian flag on the Golden Dome after Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, April 22, 2022. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Jordan has emphasized that it doesn’t accept “participation or dictation from any party,” including the Israeli government, regarding the appointment of security guards at the Aqsa Mosque compound (Temple Mount) in Jerusalem.

The appointment of guards and employees at the Aqsa Mosque and Al-Haram Al-Sharif (the Noble Sanctuary) is within the mandate of Jordan and its Wakf Department in Jerusalem, the Jordanian Ministry of Wakf Islamic Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

It said that the ministry is “the only body charged with implementing the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites and endowments and consolidating the historical and legal status quo.”

The announcement came in response to a report that Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and the Israel Police have agreed to Jordanian demands to increase the authority of the Wakf Department by adding another 50 security guards.

According to the report, Bar Lev agreed to the increase in the number of the guards on the condition that other Wakf employees who support Hamas be removed from the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Protesters wave Hamas flags after Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, April 22, 2022. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90) Protesters wave Hamas flags after Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, April 22, 2022. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Despite the announcement by the Jordanian ministry, a Wakf official on Tuesday confirmed that Israel and Jordan were close to reaching a mutual understanding concerning security arrangements at the holy site.

The official said that Israel’s refusal to approve the appointment of new guards had undermined the Wakf’s efforts to maintain calm at the Aqsa Mosque compound.

A Jordanian official pointed out that the ministry has appointed more than 70 guards since 2016, “but measures and restrictions placed by the Israeli police on the ground constitute an obstacle that prevents the guards and employees from joining their work.”

The official said that the Jordanian government, through the Wakf Department, is continuing its efforts and procedures “despite all obstacles.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah, who is currently visiting the US, told a number of Christian leaders on Monday that the Hashemite custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem “is an honor and a responsibility that helps preserve the unity of all churches, and more importantly among the Muslim and Christian communities.”

The king said that maintaining stability in Jerusalem and the holy sites is vital to relaunch peace efforts. The current situation, with the annual recurrence of tensions, is unsustainable, he added.



