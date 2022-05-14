Biden meets King Abdullah to discuss Temple Mount tensions

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden met on Friday with King Abdullah of Jordan “and reaffirmed the close and enduring nature of the friendship between the United States and Jordan,” the White House said.

According to a readout of the conversation, Jordan is a critical ally and force for stability in the Middle East, “and the President confirmed unwavering US support for Jordan and His Majesty’s leadership.”

“The leaders consulted on recent events in the region and discussed urgent mechanisms to stem violence, calm rhetoric and reduce tensions in Israel and the West Bank,” the White House said.

The statement continues to note Biden's affirmation of his “strong support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and cited the need to preserve the historic status quo at the Temple Mount.

“The President also recognized the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s crucial role as the custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem,” the White House said.

JORDAN’S KING ABDULLAH II speaks after being welcomed by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the US Capitol in Washington earlier this month. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

The two discussed several other issues, including the political and economic benefits “of further regional integration in infrastructure, energy, water, and climate projects, with Jordan as a critical hub for such cooperation and investment.”