Gantz meets with Sullivan, discusses Iran and recent wave of terror

Gantz’s visit comes as the talks between the United States, Iran and Western powers over Tehran’s nuclear program are at a stalemate. 

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 19, 2022 09:46
Defense Minister Benny Gantz patrolling the West Bank with IDF forces on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 (photo credit: NICOLE LASKVI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz patrolling the West Bank with IDF forces on Tuesday, April 12, 2022
(photo credit: NICOLE LASKVI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in the White House on Wednesday to discuss the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear project and the progress made by the Islamic Republic.

The meeting was attended by Israel’s Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Dror Shalom, the head of the political security division of the Defense Ministry, Minister's Chief of Staff, Maayan Israeli, and the minister’s military secretary, Brig.-Gen. Yaki Dolf.

According to a readout released by his office, during the meeting with Sullivan, Gantz “discussed Iran’s progression in its nuclear program alongside its destabilizing regional activities and emphasized the need to work closely and prepare for any future scenario.” 

Gantz’s visit comes as the talks between the United States, Iran and Western powers over Tehran’s nuclear program are at a stalemate. 

According to the statement, Gantz “thanked Sullivan for the US Administration and President Biden’s commitment to the security cooperation between the respective defense establishments” which is “conducted within the framework of Israel’s excellent defense cooperation with the US and growing ties with regional partners.”

Gantz is in Washington while the new head of CENTCOM, General Erik Kurilla visited Israel for the first time and took part in the IDF’s month-long Chariots of Fire drill which will also simulate striking Iran.

The IDF does not believe that the two sides will reach an agreement and is seriously planning several military options should the talks fail, and believes that in addition to sanctions the Americans need to place a true military option on the table as well. 

While in Washington Gantz will also meet with his US counterpart Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

During the visit with Austin which will take place at the Pentagon, Gantz is expected to discuss Israel’s Plan B should the talks fail as well as additional sanctions that could be placed on Iran.

On Tuesday the defense minister said that Iran is currently trying to complete the production and installation of 1,000 advanced IR6 centrifuges, including at a new underground facility being built near Natanz.

"Iran continues to accumulate irreversible knowledge and experience in the development, research, production and operation of advanced centrifuges,” he said.

According to the defense minister, Tehran is a few weeks away from accumulating enough fissile material sufficient for one nuclear bomb.

Gantz also spoke to Sullivan about the recent wave of terror that has claimed 20 lives in Israel and discussed the ongoing operational activity carried out to thwart terror and stop incitement.

“Minister Gantz emphasized that Israel will take the measures necessary to defend its citizens and sovereignty,” the statement said, adding that “Israel’s defense establishment is continuing its policy of promoting confidence-building measures vis-a-vis Palestinian civilians that are not involved with terror activity.”



