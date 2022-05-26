Why did US leak Jerusalem’s role in Iran officer death again? - analysis

Iran and the IRGC are hurting.

First came the disclosure earlier in May that the Mossad had arrested multiple Iranian agents both in Europe and then in Iran itself, which led to cracking and thwarting a plot to assassinate three individuals.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that IRGC Unit 840 commander Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodyari had been assassinated to set back his secretive unit which is responsible for terrorist operations against Israeli and Western targets outside of the Islamic Republic.

Then on Wednesday night, Israel disclosed new Iranian nuclear secrets and cover-up operations.

Although the disclosures relate back to the agency's raid of Tehran's secret nuclear archives in 2018, the explosive findings have only emerged now at a time that could not be more embarrassing for the ayatollahs.

Mourners attend the funeral ceremony of Colonel Sayad Khodai, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, in Tehran, Iran, May 24, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

These new documents show Iran having hacked the IAEA as well as internal discussions of the Iranians about how to continue to fool the world's International nuclear inspectors.

Combined, these three operations and disclosures have put the Islamic Republic more on the defensive than at any time since 2018.

If Iran wanted to try to take the "diplomatic moral high ground", embarrassments that it was trying to assassinate a US general and that it was hacking the IAEA have essentially eliminated that possibility.

Alternatively, if the ayatollahs wanted to strong-arm and intimidate the West with violence and terrorism, they have faced multiple setbacks in the very unit that would undertake many related operations.

At a time when Iran has announced multiple times that it has arrested large numbers of Mossad agents and rid the country of infiltrations, it seems that the spy agency can still operate anytime and anywhere within Iran's borders.

Not since Iran's archives were raided in 2018 or the summer of 2020 when around a dozen Iranian installations exploded day after day seemingly without end, have the ayatollahs been so shaken by the alleged power of Israel's clandestine forces

With Iran on the defensive, why would the US at this time publicly leak Israel's role in these operations?

This is especially true when Israel has gone to such extents to avoid taking public responsibility and to avoid unnecessarily angering the Iranians on a personal level.

If the Jewish state wanted to avoid a serious Iranian response, Washington publicly revealing its role would seem to be extremely counterproductive.

The United States blowing Israel's cover

This is not the first time that the Biden administration has blown Israeli cover for an operation or leaked something about Israeli intelligence operations.

In the past, when the Biden administration did so it seemed to be in order to play good cop-bad cop, so that Washington could continue to negotiate with the ayatollahs over nuclear issues.

Does this mean that America is still aggressively seeking a nuclear deal with Iran despite what would seem to be irreconcilable disagreements over Biden's refusal to delete the IRGC from the US terrorist list?

Regardless of why the US leaked Israel's alleged role and regardless of to what extent Iran may respond directly against Israeli or Jewish interests, the fact is that Iran will remain on the defensive.

Any time in recent months that Iran upped the ante by using drones or cyber warfare, Israel has allegedly counterattacked with much greater force and consequences.

The message is clear: whether there is a new nuclear deal or not, if Iran tries to cross the nuclear threshold or escalates in its violence against Israel, the consequences will be dire.