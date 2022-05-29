The Iranian regime is watching Jerusalem closely as Jerusalem Day takes place in Israel on Sunday, specifically to see how it can try to fuel the conflict.

Iran knows that it lacks some options to encourage Palestinians to attack Israel because its media doesn’t have deep inroads with Palestinian readers and Iran has in the past failed to make gains against Israel. Yet this Jerusalem Day gives Iran another opportunity to fan the flames.

Amid economic problems at home and insecurity felt by Iranians regarding infrastructure problems after a building collapsed on Friday in Abadan, Iran seeks to highlight Jerusalem tensions as they are away from home. This much is clear from Iran’s coverage of the clashes in Jerusalem as well as the statements by groups tied to Iran, such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

Among the first Iranian reports were at Fars News on Sunday claiming that there was a “Zionist attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque.” The article's take is that any Jewish visits to the Temple Mount as a conspiracy involving “Zionist settlers.”

Iran has said that the flag march, set for later in the day, “may [lead to an] explosion in the Palestinian territories due to the warnings of the Palestinian groups to respond.” This means that Iran wants to help choreograph those tensions for its own interests.

Men dance with Israeli flags at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City on the eve of Jerusalem Day, Saturday night. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Iran’s media noted that Palestinians had barricaded themselves inside the mosque. The Iranian report said that Israeli “regime forces chained the doors of the al-Qibli prayer hall this morning and surrounded the Palestinian worshipers inside.”

Iranian media also noted the different routes of the flag march and examined the different parts of the old city that might be affected. “The Zionist regime police have identified two routes for the march today and have left the Zionist settlers free to choose either of these two routes. The first route, which is shorter, starts from West Jerusalem and after passing Bab al-Khalil [Hebron] — one of the historical gates of the old part of Jerusalem, it precedes to the Western Wall].”

"The march often sees clashes between Palestinians and settlers and Israeli police on the other hand,” the reports added.

Jewish men carry Israeli national flags as they walk in an alley, inside Jerusalem's Old City, on Jerusalem Day, May 29, 2022. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Iranian media also covered the Jewish visits to the Temple Mount and noted: "Yesterday, Palestinian groups, including Hamas, called on all Palestinians to come to Al-Aqsa Mosque today, Sunday, to prevent the Zionists from invading and desecrating this holy place.”

The point of the recent tensions is that Iran believes that this will lead to “intense tensions between the Palestinians and the Zionists due to the stubbornness and insistence of the Israeli regime in attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque.” This claim is a fabrication but it is one that Tehran wants to push in order to fan the flames of excuses regarding the violence that could break out.

Overall, the Jerusalem Day events provide Iran with one more way in which to try to make its incitement relevant.

Much as Hezbollah has sought to remain relevant after performing badly in recent Lebanese elections, the Iranian regime attempts to do the same. Last year Iran encouraged Hamas to prepare massive salvos of rockets aimed at Israel in preparation for conflict.

Iran has used the recent tensions as an excuse to prepare more drones for attacks on Israel. The last year has seen a major increase in these drone threats. In order for Iran to use its weapons though, it requires some kind of increase in conflict between Israel and the Palestinians so as to use that conflict as cover for its own involvement.