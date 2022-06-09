The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Nasrallah warns Hezbollah will stop Israel from extracting gas at Karish field

The Hezbollah leader stressed that Israel only understands "force and superiority."

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JUNE 9, 2022 22:21

Updated: JUNE 9, 2022 22:27
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen during a religious ceremony marking Ashura (photo credit: AL-MANAR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen during a religious ceremony marking Ashura
(photo credit: AL-MANAR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned on Thursday that the Iranian-backed group will stop Israel from extracting natural gas from the Karish field off the coast of northern Israel, adding that the issue could spread outside Lebanon.

Nasrallah pointed to the recent arrival of the Energean Power floating gas rig off the coast of Haifa, warning that the ship had arrived to extract natural gas, but admitting that the rig was not located in disputed waters, but instead nearby.

"What happened in the past few days is an attack on Lebanon and put Lebanon in a difficult situation, even if we are talking about a disputed area from the point of view of officials."

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

The Hezbollah leader stressed that the issue of the Karish field needed to become a "major Lebanese issue."

"We have before us a huge wealth estimated at hundreds of millions and it belongs to the Lebanese people, and this wealth is the only hope to stop the collapse and address the problems we suffer," said Nasrallah, claiming that the US and Israel were trying to strip large areas away from Lebanon and prevent extraction companies from working with Lebanon.

Floating gas production rig, Energean Power (credit: ENERGEAN) Floating gas production rig, Energean Power (credit: ENERGEAN)

Nasrallah warned that "time is not in Lebanon's favor," as a delay until after the start of extraction would mean the loss of the benefits of the field from Lebanon.

The Hezbollah leader pointed out that while the ship is outside the disputed area, it will still be drawing gas from within the disputed area. "Lebanon in this confrontation possesses the right, the motive and the utmost need, and it possesses the strength under the title of the army and the resistance."

Nasrallah added that Hezbollah "possesses the military, financial, security, informational, logistical and many capabilities to prevent the enemy from extracting oil and gas from the Karish field."

"Intimidation and threats of the enemy we are used to, but if they commit any mistake, its repercussions will not be strategic but existential, and it is not known if the problem will remain only with Lebanon."

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

The Hezbollah leader added that if the Lebanese government chooses the route of negotiations, the movement will stand by the negotiating party and "strengthen its position."

Nasrallah warned that while some Lebanese people were interested in signing a decree to fix the demarcation line, "We are in front of an enemy that does not recognize international resolutions, and the only logic that it follows is the logic of force and superiority. By experience, it does not respond to any international resolution and responds only with pressure and resistance."

"The able resistance cannot stand idly by in front of the looting of Lebanon's wealth, and it will not stand idly by," stressed Nasrallah, warning that "all options are open" and that Hezbollah "does not fear" war.

The Hezbollah leader demanded that Israel stop any work on extracting gas from the Karish field until negotiations with Lebanon are completed. Nasrallah also threatened the Energean company, saying it is a "partner in the attack on Lebanon," and waring that this has "consequences."

"America and the enemy entity tell us that they will extract from the disputed area, and you cannot say anything, and even in the Lebanese region we do not allow, however they are starving the Lebanese people, and this will lead to a loss of social security in addition to collapse," 

Nasrallah claimed that the US and Israel were saying that they would extract gas from the disputed area and that Lebanon could not do anything about this, warning that this would "starve the Lebanese people" and lead to a loss of social security and collapse.

"We can prevent collapse and loss of security, but there is a risk," said Nasrallah. "But if the enemy understands that this is a comprehensive national issue, we may not have to go to adventure, and much depends on this."

"Nasrallah should keep hiding in his bunker"

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman rejected Nasrallah's threats on Thursday, tweeting "No one will dictate to us whether or not to extract gas from the economic waters of the State of Israel. Israel is a sovereign state and will continue to make decisions solely in accordance with its interests without regard to the threats of such or other terrorists."

"I suggest Nasrallah continue to hide in the bunker, his videos from there do not impress anyone."

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Energy Minister Karin Elharrar warned on Wednesday that Israel is prepared to defend the Karish gas reservoir and rig, which is entirely in Israeli territory.

“With its anchoring, the rig is located in Israeli territory, several kilometers south of the area over which negotiations are being conducted between the State of Israel and the Republic of Lebanon, mediated by the United States,” they added. “The rig will not pump gas from the disputed territory.”

Lebanese President Michel Aoun claimed that the vessel entered “the disputed maritime area with Israel... [and] any action or activity in the disputed area represents a provocation and an aggressive action.”

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.



Tags Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Lebanon natural gas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
3

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
4

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by