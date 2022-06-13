Can Syria handle the new 'Octopus' doctrine

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has vowed to implement an “Octopus” Doctrine in Israel’s confrontation with Iran. “We no longer play with the tentacles, with Iran’s proxies: we’ve created a new equation by going for the head.” The doctrine has raised eyebrows in the region and received coverage. It comes amid tensions with Iran, as well as recent critique of Iran by the IAEA Board of Governors. In addition it comes after Iran has said a key IRGC official was assassinated, and as Iran threatens Israelis in Turkey. The doctrine was also announced as Syria blamed Israel for airstrikes.

Syria is clearly going to be the place that part of the new doctrine takes place. This is not because Syria has not already been in the crosshairs. Syria is the country between Lebanon and Iraq, and Iran uses it as part of its road to the sea. That means that Iran traffics weapons through Syria and also stages Hezbollah and other proxies there to threaten Israel. Iran also moves drones to Syria to threaten Israel, and since 2018 Iran tried to move air defenses, such as its 3rd Khordad system, to Syria.

Amid the Iranian threat in Syria there has been an increase in Israeli operations against Iran’s entrenchment there over the last decade. Beginning in 2017 Israeli officials began to speak more openly about confronting Iran in Syria. Israeli officials have vowed over the years to stop Iranian entrenchment and Bennett when he was Defense Minister even hinted that Iran was withdrawing from Syria. Iran has come under blows in Syria. Israel has launched thousands of airstrikes. Iran has expanded its threats to Israel by flying at least one drone from Iraq in 2021. In addition Iran flies drones from Iran to threaten Israel.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at a weekly cabinet meeting, June 12, 2022 (credit: Yoav Dudkevitch/Pool)

The Octopus doctrine ostensibly builds on the Campaign Between the Wars. This endless conflict appears to be a kind of “wack-a-mole” where Israel strikes at Iran in Syria. It is also “mowing the grass” by seemingly reducing the Iranian threat. Israel has said it has struck convoys in Syria. In addition the airstrikes have sometimes been condemned by Russia. In September 2018 Russia blamed Israel after Syrian air defenses shot down a Russian plane during an airstrike. Then in November 2019 Russia exposed operational details of alleged Israeli strikes, claiming Israel overflew Jordan. Now Russia has slammed what it said was an Israeli airstrike on Damascus International Airport on the night of June 9-10.

The question now is not only how Syria may react to the recent tensions, but also if Syria can handle the new doctrine. What might Syria do? Syria has S-200s and S-300s. Syria often fires these widely; it has fired a missile over Jordan in 2017 that triggered Israel’s Arrow, it has fired a missile that flew into the Negev desert near Dimona. It has fired a missile that struck Cyprus. Syria’s regime has a bad track record. Even after Russia said it would supply S-300s to Syria, the regime didn’t perform much better. That means that the regime can’t do much to stop operations against Iran in Syria. Syria can’t improve its Pantsir air defense systems or increase its radar. With Russia tied down in Ukriane, it’s not even clear if Moscow can spare Syria new parts for its air defense and radars.

On the other hand reports say that if Russia draws down at all in Syria then Iran could benefit and back fill. Iran could also use Moscow’s distraction to increase its role. Iran seems to have dialed back work at the Imam Ali base near Albukamal, and it’s not clear how much it uses T-4 base anymore, but Iran is still active. Iran has also used Syria to strike at US forces in Tanf Garrison and eastern Syria. There have been some 29 attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria by Iran and its proxies since last October. What that means is that Iran is very active. Iran appears to be operationalizing proxies in Iraq constantly. It moves Kataib Hezbollah members around Iraq to threaten US forces. It has invented new groups in Sinjar to threaten the US in Erbil and also fire rockets at a Turkish base near Bashiqa. That means that Iran is not curtailed. Iran feels empowered. With the IAEA critique Iran is reducing cooperation with the IAEA and the international community. It may be emboldened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its new ties with China. Iran recently seized two Greek ships. Iran believes it has impunity. But Iran also uses Iraq and Syria for that impunity. This means Syria may pay a continued price for Iran’s actions.

What about the Syrian regime. How will it react and can it handle increased action by Israel. Could Syrian regime fear of major attacks, or harm to strategic infrastructure, such as the airport, lead it to lean on iran more. Or will it choose to try to find a way to reduce the targeting of its country? To what degree can the regime even tell Iran what to do. Does Tehran listen to Syria. Does it care if Syria pays the price for Iran’s presence. Does Hezbollah care? Those are key questions. Israel’s claims to want to operate against the “head” of the Octopus would seem to also mean Iran itself could be paying a price for its continued threats. However the reports so far from Syria, claiming major airstrikes on the airport on the night of June 9-10, would seem to mean that so far Damascus is in the crosshairs. The deaths of several IRGC members in Iran and claims in Iran that there was some incident at Parchin points to Iranian concerns that it is also being targeted. Iran has lashed out at Erbil, using missiles and encouraging proxies to attack the autonomous Kurdistan region, because Iran seems also concerned about confronting Israel directly. Iran prefers to strike at soft targets, such as commercial tankers off the coast of Yemen or Oman.

As such Iran may not have major options yet to oppose any kind of new Israeli doctrine. Tehran has indicated it could heat up Hezbollah and Lebanon tensions regarding the Karish energy field. But Iran’s presence in Syria is the real issue. It is Syria where Iran seeks to provide a threat that involves not only moving weapons to Lebanon but moving Hezbollah members close to the Golan and basing drones and missiles in Syria and thus creating the chance of a multi-front war against Israel. Iran also wants to move Iraqi militias into Syria. It also uses other mercenaries to control a swath of Syria from Albukamal to Deir Ezzor. All of this means that the octopus is astride Syria. Damascus will have to weigh what the new Israeli doctrine may mean. It also is worried about a new Turkish offensive in northern Syria and wonders whether Russia will really move forces out of Syria to deal with the Ukraine crisis. Many issues are in flux and tectonic plates are moving in the region. The Syrian regime has increased its power since 2018, and it has made diplomatic inroads through outreach to the UAE and Egypt. It also may get some benefit from an energy deal the US wants to push through, that involves support going from Egypt via Jordan and Syria to Lebanon. It wants sanctions relief. But at the same time it allows Iran, Hezbollah and others to use drug gangs to move product to Jordan and the Gulf, destabilizing southern Syria. Southern Syria also has continued problems with former Syrian rebels and a patchwork of competing groups. That means Iran can operate there easily. The regime simply can’t control all these problems at once. A new round of pressure on Iran in Syria will certainly make its mark on the regime and also force it to make tough choices.