‘I’m Not Afraid of Anything’: Israelis traveling to Turkey on warnings

Thousands continue to fly to Turkey despite authorities warning of an immediate threat of an Iranian attack.

By MAYA MARGIT, DARIO SANCHEZ/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 00:35
Israelis stand in line for a flight to Istanbul, at Ben-Gurion International Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, June 15, 2022. (photo credit: MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE)
Israelis stand in line for a flight to Istanbul, at Ben-Gurion International Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, June 15, 2022.
(photo credit: MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE)

Thousands of Israelis are continuing to fly to Turkey daily despite a severe travel advisory being in effect. 

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) Counterterrorism Bureau this week raised the travel warning for Istanbul to its highest level. The NSC has called on Israelis that are currently in Istanbul to leave the city as soon as possible, and on those planning to travel to Turkey to “avoid doing so until further notice.” 

The stern warning comes amid security concerns regarding Iranian attempts to murder or kidnap Israelis around the world, but especially in Turkey. Tehran has blamed Israel for a series of attacks on its nuclear and military infrastructure. 

Last week, Israeli and Turkish intelligence forces foiled an imminent plot by Iran to attack tourists in Istanbul. According to Channel 13 News, security officials whisked a group of Israelis away from an Istanbul market to escape Iranian assassins. 

The Media Line spoke with Israelis preparing to board flights to Turkey at Ben-Gurion Airport, as well as Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, to get a better understanding of the situation. 



