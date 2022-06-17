The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel coordinated with US before Syria strikes - report

While Israel and Russia coordinate through a deconfliction mechanism, the US has largely kept quiet about Israel in Syria.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 17, 2022 08:28
AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs. (photo credit: AHARON KROHN/FLASH90)
AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
(photo credit: AHARON KROHN/FLASH90)

Israel has coordinated with the US before some of the strikes it's conducted in Syria in recent years, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday night.

While Israel and Russia coordinate on Israel's operations in Syria through a deconfliction mechanism, the US has largely kept quiet about any coordination with Israel in Syria.

According to the report, for several years many of Israel's operations in Syria have been reviewed in advance for approval by senior officials at US Central Command (CENTCOM) and at the Pentagon.

Avoiding interruption of US-led operations

The secret coordination with the US is conducted in order to ensure that Israeli airstrikes don't interrupt operations by the US-led coalition against ISIS.

Current and former US officials told WSJ that the US only reviews airstrikes that Israel wants to conduct from near the coalition's Al Tanf Base in southeastern Syria. While many of Israel's strikes are conducted from other locations, Israel has sometimes conducted strikes from near the base in recent years in order to avoid Syrian air defenses, according to the report.

A convoy of US military vehicles moves in the village of Khirbet Amo, near Qamishli, Syria February 12, 2020. (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A convoy of US military vehicles moves in the village of Khirbet Amo, near Qamishli, Syria February 12, 2020. (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The secret coordination mechanism has Israel provide details of planned missions to CENTCOM ahead of time, with the command then conducting a review and informing the US defense secretary and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who conduct their own assessments, according to the report.

A former US official told WSJ that it is a "well-developed and deliberate process."

US operations against ISIS

While the US usually signs off on planned strikes, it has occasionally asked Israel to make modifications in order not to disrupt US operations against ISIS. The WSJ report cited two instances in which this occurred, including the US Delta Force raid in 2019 that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and during a particularly active part of the US-led campaign against ISIS in the Euphrates River Valley.

In November, The New York Times reported based on anonymous US and Israeli intelligence officials that a drone strike in October on the Al Tanf base was conducted by pro-Iranian militias in retaliation against alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria. Pro-Iranian militias have targeted the base multiple times with drones and rockets.



Tags Israel Iran Syria United States Russia airstrikes
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

Alleged Israeli strike disables Damascus International Airport

Significant damage to runways at Damascus International Airport after alleged Israeli strikes targeted the site

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by