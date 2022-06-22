Egypt energy deal is potential win for Syrian regime

Syria and Egypt signed a gas supply agreement this week that is supposed to help Lebanon and will also benefit Damascus. According to reports at the website Offshore Technology “the gas import agreement was signed by Lebanese Energy Ministry Oil Facilities Director-General Aurore Feghali, Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) chairman Magdy Galal, and the Syrian’s General Petroleum Corporation director Nabih Khrestin.”

Under the deal some 650 million cubic meters of natural gas per year will be sent from Egypt to Lebanon via Syria. Oddly, this is also part of a “US-backed effort to address Lebanon's crippling blackouts with electricity and gas transfers,” Reuters said. That means that even as the US sanctions the Syrian regime, it seems to accept that the regime is now a conduit for Lebanon’s energy needs. That means that the Syrian regime stands to benefit greatly from this deal. The regime can now sit astride this energy supply, siphon it, blackmail the region, and potentially use it to its benefit in relation to discussions with Jordan, Iraq and Iran; and perhaps even Turkey or Russia. There’s more: What if the deal enables Syria to portray Israel as destabilizing the deal because Israel opposes Iranian entrenchment in Syria. Recently Russia slammed Israel for an alleged strike on Damascus International Airport.

A plane carrying Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian lands in Damascus International Airport, in Damascus, Syria March 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FIRAS MAKDESI)

The deal was signed in Beirut. Gas will be piped supposedly to Lebanon's northern Deir Ammar power plant. “Deir Ammar is one of several plants in Lebanon that can run on both gas and diesel, but use the latter as the gas pipeline has yet to come online,” Reuters says. It looks like the Syrian regime wins, but so does Hezbollah and Lebanon. Hezbollah and Iran have brokered deals in the past to try to keep Lebanon afloat. Now Hezbollah might be able to use this deal somehow to its benefit. This is because the World Bank and the US are involved, according to reports. Of course it is in the interests of the US and others that Hezbollah and the Syrian regime not benefit. Egypt has amicable relations with the Syrian regime, so it doesn’t mind if Damascus benefits. Meanwhile, Jordan may wonder if this agreement will mean Syria continues to let pro-Iran militias traffic drugs in the region, which has threatened Jordan.

Lebanon has suffered from power outages and economic collapse over the last several years. This is in part due to the fact that Hezbollah seeks to run a state-within-a-state in Lebanon, with its own communications network and hijacking of various government systems. “To ease the power crunch, a plan was floated last year for Lebanon to receive electricity from Jordan and natural gas from Egypt, both via Syria, which would add up to 700 MW to Lebanon's grid. The World Bank had agreed to provide financing if Lebanon enacts long-awaited power sector reforms to reduce waste and boost tariff collection,” Reuters says.

Reports says that Syria may receive some of the gas but won’t get cash from the agreement. This is to smooth the way for Syria to accept the agreement but prevent US sanctions being slapped on this plan.

It remains to be seen how this deal will work. If it works and the World Bank is involved and the US gives some kind of sanctions wavers, then Lebanon and Syria will be knit into a new trade network with Jordan and Egypt. This will end the isolation of both countries. It would be surprising if the Iranians and other nefarious actors did not try to get involved somehow. If Jordan supplies the electricity and Egypt the gas, the question is whether Jordan will also benefit and get security guarantees. Will the Syrian regime crack down on the drug smuggling? What about the US role at Tanf? Russia and Iran have threatened US forces and US-backed Syrian rebel groups at Tanf near the Jordanian border. This energy deal has big potential but it also can have a downside if the Syrian regime and Iran use it as cover to increase the use of militias and trafficking of weapons.