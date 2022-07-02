The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran media highlights Hezbollah outpost threat to Israel

The importance of Iran highlighting this issue should not be underestimated because Iran is trying to show off that it can threaten Israel via Hezbollah.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JULY 2, 2022 11:30
IDF along the northern border between Israel and Lebanon. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF along the northern border between Israel and Lebanon.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Iran’s Tasnim news highlighted the increasing Hezbollah threat to Israel this week. Relying on Israeli reports on channel 12 the Iranian outlet said that Hezbollah had set up 15 observation posts along the border.

The importance of Iran highlighting this issue should not be underestimated because Iran in this case is trying to show off that it can threaten Israel via Hezbollah.  

Hezbollah often uses civilian homes or innocuous sheds and other buildings to observe Israel or to show off its presence. Hezbollah controls a swath of southern Lebanon and has stockpiled missiles and drones. The terror organization fought a war with Israel in 2006 and tensions have ebbed and flowed over the last years. Hezbollah has also moved forces to Syria and threatens Israel from the Syrian side of the Golan.  

A Hezbollah post pretending to be an environmental organization was revealed in early June. In 2018 the Post reported that the IDF has accused Hezbollah of once again violating United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 after uncovering an observation post used by the Lebanese Shi’ite terrorist group along Israel’s northern border. 

The current report noted that these posts are manned by Hezbollah and include towers and other structures. “Each post stands about 5-250 yards from the border,” Israel HaYom noted. Iran’s media reported that the Hezbollah posts are similar to those used by Hamas, both of which are backed by Iran.

View of the northern border between Israel and Lebanon, on October 15, 2021. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) View of the northern border between Israel and Lebanon, on October 15, 2021. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The report also said a telecommunications tower had been established. “In another picture, Hezbollah has established its observation point only 5 meters away from the border fence,” the Iranian media said.  

Iran's pattern

This is part of a recent pattern in Iranian media of not only relying on Israeli media for reports in order for Iran to brag, but also is part of Iran’s strategy of pretending it is doing something, while not actually accomplishing its threats.

Iran has been increasing threats against Israel in the last year, via drones and also threats to Israeli citizens abroad. However Iran, in general, has not been successful. Instead it has lashed out in Iraq and Syria in other ways. Iran carried out 29 attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria. It has also attacked the Kurdistan autonomous region in Iraq.  



