Hezbollah drones 'delivered the message' to Israel, says pro-Iranian media - analysis

Iranian media also examined how the drone threat could lead to a naval conflict with Israel.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JULY 3, 2022 09:31

Updated: JULY 3, 2022 09:48
A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday. (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)
A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)

Hezbollah said on Sunday that the drone attack it launched on Saturday, in which three of its drones were shot down by Israel, accomplished the mission that Hezbollah intended. This is a propaganda statement and appeared on Al-Mayadeen media, widely considered to be pro-Iranian.

Iranian media has also examined how the drone threat could lead to a naval conflict with Israel. In the report, Hezbollah openly says that it sought to launch drones in the direction of the Karish gas platform.

The Iranian-Lebanese report

“The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announces the launch of 3 unarmed drones in the direction of the ‘disputed area"’ at the Karish field on reconnaissance missions,” reads the Al-Mayadeen report.

The word “reconnaissance” here is apparently to distinguish it from armed drones being used. Hezbollah has a large arsenal of drones it has developed over the last two decades with Iranian backing. Some of these have munitions packed into the drone, making them kamikaze drones, while others are designed to take photos or merely to harass.  

London-based Energean's drill ship begins drilling at the Karish natural gas field offshore Israel in the east Mediterranean May 9, 2022. Picture taken May 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Ari Rabinovitch) London-based Energean's drill ship begins drilling at the Karish natural gas field offshore Israel in the east Mediterranean May 9, 2022. Picture taken May 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Ari Rabinovitch)

“The drones accomplished the required mission and delivered the message,” Hezbollah said, adding that the drones were of various sizes. Video published by the IDF shows Israel shooting down the drones, one of which appears to be a winged drone, similar to a Sammad drone that has been used by Iran-backed groups in the region.  

“Hezbollah had confirmed its readiness to take measures, including force, against Israeli gas drilling operations in the disputed offshore areas,” added the Al-Mayadeen report.

Lebanese media has added that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has been upping his rhetoric against the “disputed” maritime area and Israel’s economic zone, including the gas platforms and exploration.  

“Lebanon is facing a new phase, the conclusion of which is that what happened, and the installation of a platform in the Karish gas field within 3 months by the British-Greek company, constituted an attack on Lebanon, and put it in a difficult situation,” Nasrallah said on June 9.

He has warned then that the terrorist group will take measures against Israel: “Any that the enemy commits will have repercussions, not only strategic but existential. What Israel will lose in any war is much greater than what Lebanon can lose,” an ironic statement considering Hezbollah has bankrupted Lebanon and destroyed what was once a wealthy country.  



