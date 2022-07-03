The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Second woman killed in shark attack in Egypt's Red Sea

The first shark attack victim died earlier in the day 600 meters from where the second victim died.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 3, 2022 17:22

Updated: JULY 3, 2022 18:00
Great white shark (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Great white shark
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Two women were killed in shark attacks in Egypt's Red Sea, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian Ministry of Environment said on Sunday.

Two sources told Reuters that the body of a Romanian tourist in her late forties was discovered hours after an attack that left a 68-year-old Austrian woman dead. Both attacks happened within 600 meters of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to the sources.

The ministry said in its statement that a committee had been formed to examine the circumstances of the attacks and any scientific reasons behind them.

activity suspended in the area

It also mentioned that the Governor of the Red Sea Governorate, Major General Amr Hanafi, has issued an order to suspend all activity in the area surrounding the attacks.

Israeli divers prepare to scuba dive off the Red Sea resort of Eilat on December 12, 2021. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Israeli divers prepare to scuba dive off the Red Sea resort of Eilat on December 12, 2021. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The first victim was transferred to a local private hospital, a source at the Red Sea Health Affairs Directorate told Reuters. He added that there were attempts to resuscitate her, but she died from her injuries.

A security source also added that the Austrian woman had been living in Egypt over the past five years with her Egyptian husband.



Tags Egypt Attack Sharks
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
4

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
5

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by