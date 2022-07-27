The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinians strive to stop Gaza shore erosion with concrete and rubble

In the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, home to 90,000 people, residents have watched over recent years as rising seas have eroded the beach completely.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 27, 2022 12:13

Updated: JULY 27, 2022 12:42
A general view of Beach refugee camp showing the erosion of the shore and new vertical wave breakers placed inside the sea in Gaza City July 26, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
A general view of Beach refugee camp showing the erosion of the shore and new vertical wave breakers placed inside the sea in Gaza City July 26, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Authorities in Gaza have ordered giant concrete blocks to be dropped along the shoreline as increasingly heavy seas eat into beaches that provide residents of the densely populated strip with a rare public space for relaxation.

The blocks, placed on beaches and offshore, are aimed at countering waves that have grown in force, eating away the foundations of some seaside cafes and buildings.

But officials, residents of beach areas and experts fear the concrete barricades may not stand another stormy winter and that high waves could cause the collapse of the coastal road and threaten homes.

Nasser Thabit, an official in the territory's Hamas-run Ministry of Public Works and Housing, said waves that reached up to 6 meters last year as the effects of climate change have become more pronounced had begun to nibble at the edges of the road.

"There are several fragile areas in Gaza Strip that would be impacted directly from a rising sea. There is a fear that should the waves get higher it may cause a catastrophe, and drown many of those residential areas," he said.

A general view of Beach refugee camp showing the erosion of the shore and new vertical wave breakers placed inside the sea in Gaza City July 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM) A general view of Beach refugee camp showing the erosion of the shore and new vertical wave breakers placed inside the sea in Gaza City July 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Thabit said proper long-lasting intervention - vertical wave breakers and retaining walls along all or at least the most at-risk parts of the coast - could cost around $150 million and called for help from international donors.

Measuring 375 square km (145 square miles), Gaza is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, with a population of 2.3 million Palestinians, most of them live in refugee camps, some facing the ocean.

Beach refugee camp

In the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, home to 90,000 people, residents have watched over recent years as rising seas have eroded the beach completely. Broken fridges, large tires and bricks have all been thrown along the shore to hold back the sea to no effect.

"The refugee camp has no beach, there is no place for people to sit, therefore, people are forced to pay to go north or (south)," said Abdel-Karim Zaqout, a history teacher, whose house in the camp borders the ocean.

With Gaza's land borders tightly controlled by neighboring Israel and Egypt, the seaside is a precious resource for people looking to escape their day-to-day stresses.

"The refugee camp has no beach, there is no place for people to sit, therefore, people are forced to pay to go north or (south)."

Abdel-Karim Zaqout

In Central Gaza Strip, Radwan al-Shantaf, from Al-Zahra city municipality, said the authorities had used large quantities of the rubble of houses destroyed in the May 2021 Israeli bombardment to barricade beaches.

He said high waves had forced the owners of a bank to evacuate to a building deeper into the city, and the operators of a power plant to build a concrete wall to reinforce the outer fence.

"The advance of the sea decreased the beach area and finished off recreation, cafes and beachgoers spaces," Shantaf told Reuters, standing in front of the concrete reinforcement.



Tags Hamas israel borders gaza strip
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by