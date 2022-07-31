The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinians protest arrests, torture by PA security forces

The detainees who are being held in PA prisons include university students, academics, political activists, as well as people suspected of affiliation with Hamas.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JULY 31, 2022 18:09
A Palestinian woman waits before leaving Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened for the first time since it was closed in March over Covid-19 concerns, in the southern Gaza strip August 11, 2020. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
A Palestinian woman waits before leaving Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened for the first time since it was closed in March over Covid-19 concerns, in the southern Gaza strip August 11, 2020.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

The families of dozens of Palestinians held in Palestinian Authority prisons and detention centers have called for the release of the detainees.

The families and Palestinian human rights activists claimed that some of the detainees were brutally tortured while being held in the PA’s Jericho Prison, which is notoriously referred to by many Palestinians as the “Jericho Slaughterhouse.”

The detainees who are being held in PA prisons include university students, academics, political activists, as well as people suspected of affiliation with Hamas.

According to the Palestinian group Lawyers For Justice, the PA security forces have intensified the crackdown on Palestinians in recent weeks.

Since the beginning of June, the group noted, it has documented 63 instances of “political detentions” by the PA security services in the West Bank.

Palestinians hold the pictures Palestinian prisonners detained in Israeli prison starting a hunger strike against the administrative detention in the village Dura, on September 17, 2021. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)Palestinians hold the pictures Palestinian prisonners detained in Israeli prison starting a hunger strike against the administrative detention in the village Dura, on September 17, 2021. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

Most of the detentions and arrests are carried out by the General Intelligence Force and the Preventive Security Force.

The detainees are often accused of fomenting sectarian strife, illegal gathering, illegal possession of weapons and collecting and receiving illegal funds, Lawyers For Justice pointed out.

Palestinian sources said that one of the detainees, Ahmed Khasib, a lawyer from Ramallah, has been subjected to brutal torture inside the “Jericho Slaughterhouse.”

At least 15 Palestinians from Hebron who protested economic hardship and called for an end to financial and administrative corruption in the PA were also rounded up by the PA security forces.

During the protest in Ramallah, the families called on Palestinians to launch mass protests to end the “political detentions” and “torture” in PA prisons.

The Palestinian response 

Palestinian activists, meanwhile, took to social media to protest the crackdown. The activists launched a hashtag titled “Political Detentions – A Crime” in which they focused their campaign on charges of torture in the Jericho Prison.

Last week, the PA security forces arrested Mohammed al-Asmar, a senior official with the PA Ministry of Agriculture. The man, who had previously spent 13 years in Israeli prisons for security-related offenses, announced that he was going on hunger strike to protest  his arrest. The PA did not give any reason for his arrest.

Another man detained by the PA security services, Dr. Moaz Saleh, is also reported to have been tortured at the Jericho Prison. Saleh, a resident of the city of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, was arrested 29 days ago. No reason was given for his arrest.

On Friday, the family of Mohammed al-Rimawi said that their son was transferred to the Jericho Prison, where he is on a hunger strike. The family said that they hold the PA leadership responsible for the safety of their son.

Several other Palestinians were also arrested by the PA security services after the shooting attack on former Hamas minister Nasser al-Shaer near Nablus 10 days ago.

Shaer, a lecturer at An-Najah University, was shot in the legs while visiting the village of Kufr Kalil. The two assailants are said to be members of the ruling Fatah faction headed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.



Tags Palestinian Authority palestinian prisoners Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
3

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
4

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
5

Researchers discover way to predict earthquakes with 80% accuracy

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by