The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

UAE research program studies advanced AI cloud seeding capabilities

The Middle East is the most water-scarce region in the world and climate change is making things worse, experts say

By ISLA-ROSE DEANS/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: AUGUST 3, 2022 00:06

Updated: AUGUST 3, 2022 00:09
Abu Dhabi, Capital City of UAE. (photo credit: DU HOC TRUNG QUOC)
Abu Dhabi, Capital City of UAE.
(photo credit: DU HOC TRUNG QUOC)

After the last week of torrential rainfall and flash floods, areas of the United Arab Emirates recorded more than a year’s worth of rain in just 24 hours. This unprecedented climate event comes amid growing concerns over the impact climate change is having on the UAE, with global warming leading to more frequent extreme weather events.The Emirates typically suffers from low rainfall rates driving fears of water scarcity due to the arid climate. In recent weeks, some temperatures in the region have surpassed 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), further reducing quantities of groundwater because of higher rates of evaporation.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

In light of these growing concerns, the UAE is looking toward new Artificial Intelligence (AI) research in cloud seeding to find a solution to tackle these problems.

The Middle East and North Africa is the world's driest region, and includes 11 out of the world’s 17 most water-scarce countries. According to a 2022 UNICEF report, it is only going to get worse due to population growth, inadequate water management and ongoing conflicts in the region.

Illustrative image of AI. (credit: PIXABAY) Illustrative image of AI. (credit: PIXABAY)
The UAE generally has little rain, no rivers and only a small amount of freshgroundwater available. It is predicted that all natural freshwater resources will bedepleted in 50 years due to a combination of population growth, increased demand,and an extreme annual one-meter drop in the country’s water table.

Dr. Luca Delle Monache is leading a coalition of researchers from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Colorado State University, and the University of Khalifa to develop AI algorithms to achieve advanced cloud seeding programs.

The UAE’s Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) is working to develop techniques and strategies to improve precipitation from incoming clouds. One of the main techniques used in cloud seeding is the injection of small particles of silver iodine in the chosen clouds, allowing for the growth of small rain droplets within the cloud, leading to precipitation.

Delle Monache told The Media Line that during this three-year project his team expectsto deliver a prototype of the AI-based predictive capabilities. This will allow weathercenters to identify optimal cloud characteristics, timings and seeding locations to increase precipitation estimates for rain enhancement through the prototype AI-based system for precipitation nowcasting up to six hours. The AI systems “will analyze the data quickly and succinctly,” merging data gathered from on-ground and in-air weather forecasting to blend multiple sources of vast data sets to provide quick answers, Delle Monache said. Using AI algorithms to create significantly improved weather forecasts and therefore improved cloud seedings will lead to increased rainfall, a significant achievement for the water-scarce UAE.

In addition to cloud seeding, the UAE has sought to mitigate its drought conditions and increase its water supplies through thermal desalination, treated wastewater and dam- rainwater harvesting projects. Desalination provides the UAE with 42% of its water needs.

Gidon Bromberg, the Israel director of EcoPeace Middle East, told The Media Line that the Middle East is already the most water-scarce region in the world, and climate change is further pushing the overall quantity of water into significant decline. Bromberg said this has been exacerbated by climate change, with the region predictedto experience an increase of 4 degrees in temperature in this century alone, compared to the 1.5-degree temperature increase predicted for other countries. According to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology, the country has the fourth highest demand for fresh water in the world with an average use of 550 liters of waterper person per day, placing severe pressure on already limited supplies of potablewater. The UAEREP sees rain enhancement as offering a viable cost-effective supplement to existing water supplies using technological research to offer the potential of using rain enhancement as a supplement to existing sources of groundwater and desalinated water.

Water scarcity in the US 

The United States also faces similar concerns over water scarcity and low rainfall levels. According to a US government-backed report, within as little as 50 years many regions of the United States could see their freshwater supply reduced by as much as a third. Delle Monache sees the US as an area where AI-enhanced cloud seeding could be used. He told The Media Line that the goal is to create an algorithm that is flexible and can adapt to new regions. “If we want to use it over Southern California … there might be a few tweaks here and there in terms of the design of the algorithm but for the most part it will be able to work in other places of the world,” he said.

The UAE’s research into an advanced AI cloud seeding algorithm could help ease the burden caused by declining rates of rainfall, benefiting those at risk of water shortages both in the UAE and globally.

Isla-Rose Deans is a student at the University of Leeds and an intern in The Media Line’s Press and Policy Student Program.



Tags UAE Middle East water climate change The Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
4

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by