The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) sent mobile bomb shelters to cities in Israel’s south that have been affected by the recent tensions between Israel and Gaza.

Fashioned out of a previously-used caravan, the unit is a full communications and operations center where city leaders can manage all types of crises at any location within the city.

“The mobile emergency control unit will further strengthen the security for our residents and provide faster and more immediate response for any incident that arises. I thank the Fellowship for their assistance, support and solidarity with the city of Ashkelon," declared Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam.

Created amid Israel’s 2021’s “Guardian of the Walls” operation in Gaza, the mobile station was designed to respond to the critical needs of Israeli municipalities that are threatened by Hamas or PIJ (Palestinian Islamic Jihad) missiles.

View of rocket launch from the Gaza Strip as it seen from southern Israel on August 7, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“Following the end of the previous major escalation in May 2021, the Ashkelon mayor presented us with the necessity for a mobile unit to best manage the complex needs that arise during times of crisis. In close coordination with the municipality, we identified the specific logistical needs and this unit is the result of those efforts,” Safwan Marich, Director of the Safety and Emergency Response Division of IFCJ, said.

The IFCJ sped up the delivery of the mobile unit after Israel’s “Operation Breaking Dawn” and subsequent bombardment of Israel by PIJ.

“As we once again witness the onslaught of attacks from Gaza directed at Israeli civilians, we know that we need to increase our efforts to defend the Israeli home front in collaboration with the IDF and local municipalities, said IFCJ President Yael Eckstein. This new unit being presented to Ashkelon will provide the mayor and his deputies a physical command facility to most effectively and quickly manage these events in ways that we know will save lives and enhance the overall necessary response.”

The IFCJ was founded in 1983 to promote better understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews and build broad support for Israel. Today it is one of the leading forces helping Israel and Jews in need worldwide and is the largest channel of Christian support for Israel. Over the last decade, IFCJ has invested over $26 million dollars in strengthening the security for communities in the south.

“We thank our many partners around the world who share our love for Israel and whose support made this project… possible at this critical time. This gift is a further expression of our solidarity with the people of Israel’s south as well as the security and rescue forces who dedicate themselves every hour of every day to ensuring the safety and security of our country,” Eckstein concluded.