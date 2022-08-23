Iran: No nuclear deal until IAEA closes investigations

A nuclear deal with Iran will not be implemented as long as the International Atomic Energy Agency continues to investigate undeclared nuclear sites, a spokesman for the Islamic Republic's negotiating team said on Tuesday.

"No deal will be implemented before the IAEA Board of Governors PERMANENTLY closes the false accusations file," Seyed Mohammad Marandi tweeted.

Marandi also wrote that "Iran's nuclear program will not be dismantled," though that was not reported to be part of the deal.

Iran and the nuclear deal

The Iranian representative made the statement in response to a Reuters response that Iran dropped its demand to close the probe. Iran did not comment on the IAEA investigation in its response to the latest draft of the nuclear deal, which it sent to the EU last week.

European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021 (credit: REUTERS)

"Of course, this doesn't mean Iran won't cooperate to help close the case," Marandi added in a subsequent tweet.

A day earlier, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said that his agency will not end the investigation into traces of enriched uranium found in undeclared locations until Iran cooperates.

“So far, Iran has not given us the technically credible explanations that we need to explain the origin of many traces of uranium, the presence of equipment at places,” Grossi told CNN.

"Let us have an explanation," Grossi said. "If there was nuclear material there, where is it now? If there was equipment there, where is it now?”

Iran's Nour News, which is tied to the Supreme National Security Council, tweeted that "the continued adoption of political approaches by the [director-general] of IAEA in a situation [in which] Western officials are optimistic about reaching an agreement shows that Raphael Grossi is still the main obstacle to the finalization of Vienna Talks, along with the Zionist regime."

Similar to Grossi, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that "Iran needs to answer the IAEA's questions...Our position is not going to change."

Price also confirmed that Iran dropped its demand that the State Department remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

Marandi tweeted on Tuesday that he was "said for MONTHS, removing the Guards from the FTO is not a precondition."

However, Iran held up negotiations for over five months in response to Washington's refusal to lift the terrorist designation.

The US continued its "internal consultations," as Price put it, and discussion with its allies, including Israel, ahead of providing a response to Iran's comments on a "final" text of a nuclear deal last week.

National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata was expected to meet with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan on Tuesday, after the meeting was postponed by a day.

Senior Israeli officials also held discussions with the five other signatories to the Iran deal, Russia, China, France, Germany and the UK.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Hulata’s message in those conversations, according to a very senior diplomatic source, has been that “the EU sent Iran a final offer, which does not comport with the principles to which the Americans committed, and established that the offer was ‘take it or leave it.’ Iran refuses the offer, and therefore the time has come to get up and go. Anything else sends a message of weakness.”

Now is the time to discuss what to do moving forward to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, the source said.

“Israel, as everyone knows, is not obligated by anything and will do what it needs to stop a nuclear Iran and prevent Iran from using its terrorist proxies in the region,” the source added.

In addition to dropping the IAEA probe, Iran continued to demand guarantees from the US that future presidents will not leave the deal as Donald Trump did in 2018, which is a commitment that US President Joe Biden cannot legally make, and that Western corporations will do business with the Islamic Republic, which is something that free-market economies cannot promise.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action lifted sanctions on Iran, allowing the flow of billions of dollars into its economy, in exchange for limitations on its nuclear program. These limitations would expire over time, ending in 2030, with restrictions on the manufacture of advanced centrifuges expiring next year. The deal does not address Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism, proxy warfare, ballistic missile program or other malign actions.

The Trump administration left the deal in 2018, opting for more sanctions instead. The Biden administration began negotiating a return to the JCPOA early last year.

The renewed deal, as drafted by the EU, does not extend the JCPOA’s nonproliferation benefits, while offering the same sanctions relief as in 2015.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.