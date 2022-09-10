The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Are Palestinian Authority ministers receiving full salaries despite financial crisis?

Multiple sources have stated that ministers have been receiving full salaries in addition to other financial benefits at a time when the PA government says that it is suffering financially.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: SEPTEMBER 10, 2022 17:16
Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 3, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)
Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 3, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

The Palestinian Authority Ministry of Finance said over the weekend that Palestinian cabinet ministers receive only 80% of their salaries like the rest of the PA’s civil servants.

The announcement came in response to reports in a number of media outlets according to which the ministers have been receiving full salaries in addition to bonuses and other financial benefits at a time when the PA government says that it is suffering from a severe financial crisis.

The ministry said that the salaries of the ministers are paid in accordance with a 2004 law at a rate of $3,000. The payments are not linked to the cost of living, and there has been no increase in their salaries since 1994, it said in a statement.

Ministers are also entitled upon their appointment to a one-time payment of $15,000 for improving their living conditions, the ministry revealed. This payment, however, has not been disbursed to any of the ministers in the current government, the ministry added.

It clarified that any other benefits received by ministers, governors or heads of security services are paid in accordance with the provisions of the applicable financial system.

A Palestinian Authority employee holds a sign that reads ''Salary is a red line. Hamdallah (Palestinian PM), leave'' during a protest against what the employees say are deductions on their salaries, in Gaza City April 8, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)A Palestinian Authority employee holds a sign that reads ''Salary is a red line. Hamdallah (Palestinian PM), leave'' during a protest against what the employees say are deductions on their salaries, in Gaza City April 8, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Backlash against Ministry of Finance statement

In response, The Coalition for Accountability and Integrity (AMAN), a Palestinian civil society group that seeks to combat corruption and promote integrity, transparency and accountability in Palestinian society, pointed out that the statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on the monthly payments to the ministers neither confirms nor denies the reports about the monthly salaries and benefits.

“The Ministry of Finance statement does not state the amounts and financial benefits it mentions,” AMAN said. “This exacerbates the state of uncertainty among the Palestinian public and spreads rumors and misinformation on social media platforms, particularly against the backdrop of the financial crisis affecting the Palestinian Authority.”

The group said that it will follow up on this issue with official bodies to uncover the truth about what is going on

“Expressing a clear position, AMAN has always called for compliance with the law,” it added. “Any changes beyond the scope of law are deemed to be violations, which the government is liable for. AMAN calls on the Prime Minister to clearly and transparently announce the true payments amounts.”

According to the reports, each minister receives a salary of $3,000 and an additional $2,000 for expenses a few days later.

In 2019, a leaked document revealed that the former PA government headed by Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah had raised the monthly salaries of the ministers from $3,000 to $5,000, and the Prime Minister’s to $6,000.

The revelation sparked a public outcry, forcing PA President Mahmoud Abbas to instruct the prime minister and members of his government to return bonuses and other financial benefits.

Palestinian political analyst Jihad Harb also expressed dissatisfaction with the clarification issued by the PA Ministry of Finance. He called for the establishment of a national commission of inquiry “to clarify the truth” about the payments to the ministers.

In an article published by the Palestinian Wattan news website, Harb wrote: “In my opinion, ending the repeated attempts to circumvent the law with regards to the salaries and privileges of the ministers, and refuting rumors and attempts at distortion, require [the Palestinian leadership to] address the Palestinian people directly.”



Tags Palestinian Authority West Bank finance palestinian economy corruption
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by