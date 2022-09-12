The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US wants to be involved in missile defense against Iran - White House official

“We will make sure Israel can continue to defend itself and respond to the many threats that surround it,” Mira Resnick said.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 22:06

Updated: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 22:21
US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security Mira Resnick at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security Mira Resnick at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The US wants to be involved in joint regional missile defense against Iran, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security Mira Resnick said at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on Monday.

“This is something the US would want to be part of,” Resnick said. “I think there’s a will and it would be very exciting.”

Resnick cited Iran’s “very destabilizing role in the region” as a reason for US support for defense efforts.

When it comes to Israel’s defense, she said, “the US is absolutely supportive of Israel,” citing the $3.8 billion in defense aid Israel provides annually, in addition to the $1 bn. to replenish the Iron Dome missile defense system last year.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security Mira Resnick at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“We will make sure Israel can continue to defend itself and respond to the many threats that surround it,” she stated. 

"We will make sure Israel can continue to defend itself and respond to the many threats that surround it"

US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security Mira Resnick

Resnick says war in Ukraine reminds her of Yom Kippur War

Resnick recently returned from Rammstein air base in Germany, where she was involved in talks to support the Ukrainian military in its war against Russia.

While many have called the situation in Ukraine and American support for its military “unprecedented,” Resnick said that it reminded her of US emergency military aid to Israel in the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

At that time, Washington sent $2.2 bn. in aid to Israel, which, adjusted for inflation, would be $14.6 bn., the exact amount that the US sent to Ukraine, she pointed out.

Resnick also spoke enthusiastically about Israel expanding its diplomatic relations in the MIddle East.

“It’s an exciting time,” she said. “We will continue to look for security cooperation because these [countries] do respond to the threats Israel and her neighbors face.”

Those partnerships need to expand into other areas in order to be sustainable, Resnick said, and cited ties in trade, sports and other areas.

“This is something the US wants to foster. There’s no silver bullet to this challenge and we’ll need to work together,” she said.



