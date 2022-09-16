The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran wrestler accused of boycott against Israeli wrestler by overeating to miss weight

‘Olympic Committee and Wrestling Federation turned a blind eye’ to Iran bias against Israel, Sardar Pashaei, the former head of Iran's national Greco-Roman wrestling told the Post.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 00:21
Amir Mohammad Yazdani. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Amir Mohammad Yazdani.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The former head coach of Iran’s national Greco-Roman wrestling team and a prominent British-Iranian analyst slammed the Islamic Republic for using dirty tricks to force its wrestler to boycott his Israeli competitor on Thursday in Belgrade, Serbia.

“Iranian wrestler, Amir Yazdani was due to face an Israeli opponent at Wrestle Belgrade. If he refused Iran wrestling federation would have been banned like Judo. Instead, they overfed him so he didn’t qualify at the weigh-in. Once again Iran managed to get out of a sticky situation, “ wrote Potkin Azarmehr, a British-Iranian critic of the Islamic Republic on Twitter.

Who is Iranian wrestler Amir Mohammad Yazdani?

Amir Mohammad Yazdani, the 70-kilogram wrestler of the Iranian national freestyle team, was slated to wrestle Israeli Josh Finesilver. Yazdani was considered the favorite to win the weight class at the world championships.

“It is not the head coaches and athletes who make decisions, but the Iranian security officials who give orders and have the final word in this regard. These security officials are present at all sports competitions including during all foreign travel. In sports camps, dormitories, or at international competitions, they repeat the red lines of the regime,“ Sardar Pashaei, the former head of Iran's national Greco-Roman wrestling, told The Jerusalem Post.

"It the head coaches and athletes who make decisions, but the Iranian security officials who give orders and have the final word in this regard."

Sardar Pashaei

Pashaei added, “They remind the athletes that they are never allowed to be friends or even shake hands with Israeli athletes. I don't remember any international competition where the security agents didn't make it unpleasant for us."

It's up to the Olympics

"The International Olympic Committee and the World Wrestling Federation have turned a blind eye to this. They look the other way. Unless this ridiculous policy changes, Iranian athletes should be banned from attending international competition events," added Pashaei.

"The International Olympic Committee and the World Wrestling Federation have turned a blind eye to this. They look the other way. Unless this ridiculous policy changes, Iranian athletes should be banned from attending international competition events."

Sardar Pashaei

Sources in Belgrade told the Post that Yazdani and the Iranian coaches 'put on a theater performance' by making it seem the world-class wrestler sought to make weight.

The sports journalist Blaine Henry reported via The Fight Library that “While it’s not official and Iran is possibly doing this to avoid punishment by the IOC, state [Iran] media Press TV said it was purposefully done so Yazdani to avoid facing an Israeli opponent.”

Henry caught the state-controlled Press TV in contradiction. “Later, Press TV issued a retraction and stated that Amir Yazdani was pulled out due to missing weight, “wrote Henry.

Henry said, “Iran has had a long-standing policy of not allowing their athletes to compete against Israeli athletes and has gotten them in trouble with the athletic federations in the past.”

German sports journalist Christoph Becker from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung wrote, “The Israel-Hate of the Islamic Republic of Iran dominates” in a play on words. He used the word Übergewicht, which can mean overweight or dominant.

Israel’s wrestling team has two-star US-born wrestlers competing in Belgrade: Josh and his brother Mitch Finesilver. 74kg wrestler Mitch nearly qualified for the 2021 Olympics for Israel. Both Mitch and Josh were born in Colorado and competed for Duke University where they achieved enormous success as decorated student-athletes.



