Nablus riots: Palestinian factions, Hamas agree to end violence

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 07:22

Updated: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 07:33
Palestinians clash with Palestinian security forces in Nablus, in the West Bank on September 20, 2022, following the arrest of Hamas members by Palestinian security forces, September 20, 2022. (photo credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)
An agreement has been reached to end the violence in the West Bank city of Nablus, representatives of several Palestinian factions announced early Wednesday.

 The agreement was reached during a meeting of the Palestinian factions in the city late Tuesday night. The meeting was attended by senior Palestinian Authority officials, including PA governor Ibrahim Ramadan.

Nablus riots

The violence erupted on Monday after the PA security forces arrested Hamas members Musab Shayyeh and Ameed Tleibeh.

 Shtayyeh is a commander of the Hamas military wing in Nablus. He and Tleibeh are being held in the PA-controlled Jericho Prison.

One Palestinian was killed and more than 55 injured in clashes that erupted between Palestinian gunmen and PA security forces.

Palestinian protesters clash with Palestinian security forces in Nablus on September 20, 2022, (credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images) Palestinian protesters clash with Palestinian security forces in Nablus on September 20, 2022, (credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the agreement, efforts will be made to end the case of Shtayyeh “in a satisfactory manner.”

PA crackdown

 A committee consisting of representatives of various Palestinian institutions will visit the detainee in prison to examine his condition and set a timetable for his release.

 The agreement requires the PA to stop its security crackdown on Palestinians who are wanted by Israel unless they are in violation of Palestinian law.

 Under the terms of the agreement, the PA will release detainees who were arrested in the past 48 hours for their involvement in the violence, except for those involved in theft and attacks on private properties.



