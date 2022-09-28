The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US shoots down Iranian drone in northern Iraq - report

The US Central Command condemned the IRGC's attacks, which killed one US citizen, according to an unconfirmed report.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 23:50
Demonstrators clash with security force during an anti-government protest, after a parliament session, in Baghdad, Iraq September 28, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)
Demonstrators clash with security force during an anti-government protest, after a parliament session, in Baghdad, Iraq September 28, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)

The US had to shoot down an Iranian drone on Wednesday as Iran carried out attacks across northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

“At approximately 2:10 p.m. local time, US forces brought down an Iranian Mohajer-6 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)  headed in the direction of Erbil as it appeared as a threat to CENTCOM forces in the area," Colonel Joe Buccino, US Central Command’s communications director, said in a statement which was reported on Kurdistan 24

The drone was apparently a Mohajer-6 drone. This is the kind of drone that Iran has supplied to Venezuela and Ethiopia according to other reports. It is one of Iran’s latest models and a workhorse of Iran’s increasingly growing drone force. US forces are in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government to help fight ISIS. In the last several years the US has withdrawn from many facilities in Iraq and concentrated some forces in Erbil in the Kurdistan region.  

Iran and its proxies in Iraq have carried out several attacks on US forces in and around Erbil. It has used drones and rockets to attack Erbil in the last years as well. Pro-Iranian groups launched drones at US forces in Syria from Iraq in August and the US retaliated against Iranian-backed groups in Syria. In addition in April 2021 reports said a drone targeted a “CIA hangar” at Erbil International Airport, according to the Washington Post.  

According to today’s report at Kurdistan24, the US Central Command condemned "the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ unprovoked attack in Iraq’s Erbil Governorate this morning…Such indiscriminate attacks threaten innocent civilians and risk the hard-fought stability of the region.” No US forces were harmed.

The US has condemned Iran’s attacks in northern Iraq today and over the last several days. The attacks targeted Kurdish opposition groups. The fact the US had to down a drone could indicate Iran was using the drone to carry out a battle damage assessment near Erbil or was planning to use the attacks on Kurdish groups as cover to also attack the US. The US has downed drones in the past; earlier this year US aircraft downed Iranian drones that were targeting Israel. That incident in February included the downing of two drones by US warplanes. In January the US also downed drones over Baghdad that threatened Baghdad airport.  

Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr climb the blast walls surrounding Baghdad's highly fortified Green Zone during protest against corruption in Baghdad, Iraq on July 27, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI) Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr climb the blast walls surrounding Baghdad's highly fortified Green Zone during protest against corruption in Baghdad, Iraq on July 27, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)

Reports claiming US citizen killed in Iranian attack

Iran International also reports that a US citizen was killed in Iran’s attacks in northern Iraq.

The full details of this incident still remain to be confirmed, but if it is accurate then the killing of a US citizen, even if he was linked to one of the Kurdish opposition groups, would be a major escalation on a day that has seen other escalations by Iran in its attacks.

Iran’s attacks have been condemned by local UN authorities, the US, Iraq, the Kurdistan region, Germany and others.  



Tags Iran Iraq Terrorism United States Middle East kurdistan drone
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by