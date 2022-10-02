Israel to receive royalties from gas in Lebanon sea border deal -Lapid

Israel will receive royalties from gas that Lebanon extracts in the disputed area of the Mediterranean Sea, Prime Minister Yair Lapid revealed at Sunday’s cabinet meeting.

Both sides received a proposed maritime border agreement over the weekend from US Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein, who has traveled repeatedly between Beirut and Jerusalem over the past year to negotiate the deal.

"We cannot say it’s finished, but as we demanded from the first day, the offer protects all of Israel’s security and diplomatic interests.” Prime Minister Yair Lapid

What's in the maritime border deal?

Lapid said Israel has “no opposition to the development of an additional Lebanese reservoir from which we will, of course, receive the royalties we deserve.”

A maritime border agreement “will weaken Lebanon’s reliance on Iran, will restrain Hezbollah and will bring regional stability,” the prime minister stated.

Lapid said the final details of the deal are still under discussion, “but as we demanded from the first day, the offer protects all of Israel’s security and diplomatic interests.”

Karish gas field, located in Israel territory and disputed by Lebanon. (credit: ENERGEAN)

Karish and border dispute

After resolving the maritime border dispute with Lebanon, which has lasted over a decade, Israel’s north will be more secure and Israel will be able to extract gas from the Karish reservoir, which abuts the disputed area, bringing more money and energy security to Israel, Lapid argued