The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

EU slams Israel on settlements, Temple Mount after council meeting

The EU-Israel Association Council had met annually since its inception in 2000, but meetings were suspended after 2012 amid Netanyahu's leadership.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: OCTOBER 4, 2022 00:13
View of the desert near Ma'ale Adumim, in the West Bank, January 26, 2021. (photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
View of the desert near Ma'ale Adumim, in the West Bank, January 26, 2021.
(photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)

The European Union called on Israel to halt West Bank settlements and to preserve the status quo on the Temple Mount after it held the first EU-Israel Association Council meeting in a decade designed to improve ties.

"The EU calls on Israel to halt continued settlement expansion, which has reached record highs in the past years, evictions, demolitions and forced transfers," the EU stated.

It specifically asked Israel not to move forward with construction in the unbuilt E1 neighborhood of the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement and to refrain from evicting Palestinians from illegal herding villages in the Masafer Yatta region of the South Hebron Hills.

With respect to the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, the EU voiced its support for the status quo arrangement in which members of all faiths can visit the site, but only Muslims can pray there.

The Dome of the Rock is seen during sunset on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)The Dome of the Rock is seen during sunset on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

"The EU recalls … makes a strong call for upholding the status quo put in place in 1967 for the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif" and underscores "the necessity to respect the status quo also for the Christian holy sites, which are under increasing pressure," it stated.

First council meeting since 2012

The meeting had been lauded by both the EU and Israel, as an important milestone in advancing ties, between two strong trading partners.

The council had met annually since its inception in 2000, but ties were strained under former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership and the meetings were suspended after 2012.

The resumption of the annual gathering is seen as a diplomatic coup for Prime Minister Yair Lapid who entered office only in July. He addressed the council in Brussels virtually from Jerusalem, leaving it to the Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern to represent Israel in person.

Despite the many laudatory comments regarding the council, the EU used it as a platform to also lay out its position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

In the document, it reaffirmed its commitment to a two-state resolution based on the pre-1967 lines, with east Jerusalem as the future capital of a Palestinian state. It also confirmed its support of the 2016 UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which condemned Israeli settlement activity and called for its withdrawal to the pre-1967 lines. 

But not everything in the statement was negative, in particular, it condemned Hamas’ indiscriminate rocket firing against Israel and said it was committed to Israel’s security.

“The EU reiterates its fundamental commitment to Israel’s security, including with regard to threats in the region. The EU firmly condemns recent terror attacks in Israel as well as all forms of terrorism and remains committed to the prevention and fight against terrorism and violent extremism,” it stated.



Tags European Union Settlements Temple Mount eu israeli settlements europe and israel Palestine
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

As Putin’s war sputters, antisemitism seeps into the Russian media

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by