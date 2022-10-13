Jewish worshippers pray at Joseph's Tomb amid Nablus closure 

Jewish worshippers prayed a Joseph's Tomb in Nablus overnight, entering and exiting the West Bank Palestinian city that the IDF has sealed in response to escalating violence.

The IDF allows limited monthly Jewish visits to the Tomb under its protection, such as this one which took place on the Sukkot holiday, despite threats of attacks against the worshiper from the terror group the Lion's Den.

Danger at a holy site

Palestinians in June attacked worshipers under IDF escort, as well as attacked a group of worshippers who illegally entered the city in September.

The Wednesday night visit of some 50 worshipers, was only a fraction of the thousands that typically would have headed to the tomb on Sukkot.

Victory against terrorism?

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, in whose region Nablus is located, still characterized the trip to the Tomb as a victory.

Jewish worshippers at Joseph's Tomb. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

"When someone flees terror, it races after them," said Dagan in a video statement he issued from the tomb. He lauded Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief-of-Staff Aviv Kochavi for authorizing the visit despite the risks.

Gantz and Kochavi did well when they "made the clear decision, not to submit to the brazen threats of the terror organizations from the "Palestinian Authority,'" Dagan said.

"The terrorists' objective is for State of Israel to be fearful and flee. The only way to defeat terrorism is to fight back, to go from the defensive to the offensive position," Dagan stated.

With that in mind, he again called for the IDF to embark on a wide-ranging military campaign against Palestinians in the West Bank akin to the 2002 Operation Defensive Shield.

"We will not rest and we will not be silent until this government restores security to the state of Israel," Dagan said.