The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Shtayyeh urges US to scrap Jerusalem embassy plan

Palestinians have said in the past that the land was owned by Palestinian families and leased temporarily to British Mandate authorities before 1948.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 13:42
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah. August 25, 2020 (photo credit: ALAA BADARNEH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah. August 25, 2020
(photo credit: ALAA BADARNEH/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday demanded that the US administration cancel plans for building a new US Embassy complex in Jerusalem.

Last week, the Jerusalem Municipality published the zoning description for the embassy, which will be located on Derech Hebron between Hanock Albek Street and Daniel Yanovsky Street, an area known by its British Mandate-era name as “Camp Allenby.”

Shtayyeh, who was speaking at the start of the weekly Palestinian cabinet meeting in Ramallah, claimed that the land where the embassy is planned to be built had been “illegally confiscated” by Israeli authorities in 1950.

US embassy in Jerusalem to be built on Palestinian-owned land?

Palestinians have said in the past that the land was owned by Palestinian families and leased temporarily to British Mandate authorities before 1948.

They added that the lease documents revealed the names of the Palestinian landowners, including members of the families of Habib, Khaldi, Khalili, Razzaq and Qleibo.

In July, The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel (Adalah) argued that if built, the US Embassy compound will be located on land that was seized from Palestinians in violation of international law.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)The US Embassy in Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“Israel seized this land under the Absentees’ Property law,” Adalah pointed out. “The US Embassy plan will violate the private property rights of Palestinian landowners and internationally established right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and gain restitution of their properties. Using the Absentees’ Property Law to confiscate land in Jerusalem also violates the city’s special status under international law.”

“Israel seized this land under the Absentees’ Property law. The US Embassy plan will violate the private property rights of Palestinian landowners and internationally established right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and gain restitution of their properties. Using the Absentees’ Property Law to confiscate land in Jerusalem also violates the city’s special status under international law.”

Adalah

The US Embassy moved to Jerusalem in 2018, a few months after former US president Donald Trump recognized the city as Israel’s capital. The embassy has since operated out of the former US Consulate in Arnona, which was expanded to include more offices.

Shtayyeh also welcomed the vote of the Fourth Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, which adopted the Palestinians’ request to a legal advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the nature of the existence of the Israeli “colonial occupation on the land of the State of Palestine, including Jerusalem. He thanked the countries that sponsored and voted for the resolution.

The Palestinians have hailed the vote as a “huge diplomatic victory,” vowing to take other measures in the international arena to isolate and punish Israel. 

On the other hand, Shtayyeh called on the countries that did not support the resolution to reconsider their positions, abide by international law and “not stand on the wrong side of history because they encourage the Israeli occupation and colonialism and do not support peace and stability in the region and the world.”



Tags Palestinian Authority Palestinians US Embassy US Embassy move to Jerusalem Occupation
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

Energean finds 13 billion cubic meters of natural gas off Israel's shore

A map of Energean's drilling wells.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by