Chief ICC Prosecutor Khan hopes to visit 'Palestine' in 2023

The comment comes day after Al Jazeera files complaint against Israelis over Abu Akleh killing.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2022 16:57

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2022 16:58
IDF Abu Akleh probe is more than just an investigation. (photo credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
IDF Abu Akleh probe is more than just an investigation.
(photo credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan on Tuesday told a conference of the court's Assembly of State Parties that he has a "goal" to make "a visit to Palestine" in 2023.

The public statement was Khan's first major step into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. That said, maybe as a pragmatic nod to the fact that Israel protests any ICC involvement in the conflict, his wording was that he had a "goal," not that he was certain it would happen.

In 2016, the ICC's team analyzing the Israel-Palestinian conflict was allowed to visit Israel and the West Bank, but that was before a 2021 decision that recognized Palestine as a state and opening a full criminal probe against Israelis.

The statement came one day after Al Jazeera filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court against members of the IDF over the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot and killed during an IDF operation in the West Bank in May.

The complaint comes in the middle of the ICC’s high-profile annual meeting of its Assembly of State Parties which govern it and formulate its budget.

ICC PROSECUTOR Karim Khan announced his intent to formally ask the court for approval for an investigation that will include alleged crimes occurring in the conflict. (credit: LUISA GONZALEZ/REUTERS) ICC PROSECUTOR Karim Khan announced his intent to formally ask the court for approval for an investigation that will include alleged crimes occurring in the conflict. (credit: LUISA GONZALEZ/REUTERS)

ICC's history with charges against Israel

In March 2021, then-ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda opened a full criminal investigation against Israelis and Palestinians relating to the 2014 Gaza War, the 2018 Gaza border confrontations and against the Israeli settlement enterprise.

This latest complaint will now become a part of that broader file since only the ICC Prosecutor, and not any third party, can decide whether to proceed with criminal charges.

However, until Wednesday, current ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan had not taken any public action on the probe since he took office in June 2021. Even multiple public filings by Khan to the Assembly of State Parties contained scant references to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a statement, Al Jazeera said that it came to the decision to file the complaint after forming an "international legal coalition that consists of [Al Jazeera]'s legal team along with international legal experts." A video released by Al Jazeera on Tuesday included interviews with several of Abu Akleh's journalist colleagues who were with her when she was killed.

"No one will investigate IDF soldiers and no one will lecture us about morals in wartime, especially not Al Jazeera."

Yair Lapid

It depicts her arrival at the scene, some discussions she had with her colleagues when the scene was calm, shows how the scene transformed without warning into a kill zone despite their not being Palestinian gunmen in the immediate vicinity and Abu Akleh;s last words, "Ali has been shot" after one of her colleagues was shot, though not mortally wounded.

The video footage also has an interview with her niece after the incident.

While the footage does not portray the full circumstances of the incident, including shooting at the IDF which the IDF has said it responded to in a chaotic and uncertain atmosphere, it certainly supports efforts to ranish the IDF's name in the incident. 

Presiding Judge Robert Fremr in the courtroom at the ICC (International Criminal Court) in the Hague, the Netherlands, 2018 (credit: BAS CZERWINSKI/POOL VIA REUTERS)Presiding Judge Robert Fremr in the courtroom at the ICC (International Criminal Court) in the Hague, the Netherlands, 2018 (credit: BAS CZERWINSKI/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The complaint is primarily about the killing of Abu Akleh, but will also reference the bombing of the Al Jazeera office in Gaza during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May of 2021.

No one was killed in that attack and Israel presented intelligence that a special Hamas unit was illegally using the civilian building as a form of a shield from being fired on, but the IDF was condemned globally, including by many of its usual Western allies.

A forensic investigation of the bullet that killed Abu Akleh was inconclusive, but several investigations conducted by multiple media organizations and independently by the IDF concluded that it was most likely a misfire by one of the IDF soldiers during the raid.

Open investigations

The Palestinian Authority was asked to conduct a joint investigation with Israel, but refused and has insisted, without specific evidence, that the killing was an intentional targeting of the journalist. Last month, the FBI opened an investigation into the incident, a move that angered Israeli officials who argued that this set a highly problematic precedent for second-guessing a democratic country’s independent legal system.

There were also concerns that the FBI probe might bolster the general ICC probe against Israelis, although that remains to be seen. "Al Jazeera vows to follow every path to achieve justice for Shireen, and ensure those responsible for her killing are brought to justice and held accountable in all international justice and legal platforms and courts."

Shireen Abu Akleh (credit: AL JAZEERA) Shireen Abu Akleh (credit: AL JAZEERA)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that "no one will investigate IDF soldiers and no one will lecture us about morals in wartime, especially not Al Jazeera." Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Abu Akleh's death was "a clear wartime event that was investigated in the deepest and most thorough way.

"I suggest that...Al Jazeera first check what is happening to journalists in Iran and other countries in the area in which Al Jazeera is active," Gantz added, during a conference on education in the Knesset. "There is no army that acts as morally in wartime as the IDF and I want to emphasize my and the entire system's full backing for the commanders and soldiers who defend the citizens of Israel."

The Foreign Ministry had no comment on the petition. Israel does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC because it argues there is no "State of Palestine" to refer the file to the iCC in the first place, something the ICC Pre Trial Tribunal has resolved in favor of the Palestinians.

Still, the ICC cannot proceed against anyone if the country hosting the suspects in question has carried out its own independent investigations. Though critics argue Israel is too lenient with its own soldiers, a number of soldiers have been sentenced to prison time over the years for killing Palestinians.

The tense situation also comes against the backdrop of the controversial Otzma Yehudit Mk Itamar Ben Gvir being on the verge of taking control of the Israeli border police, and threatening to make their open fires rules more aggressive.

Lahav Harkov, Jerusalem Post Staff and Reuters contributed to this story.



