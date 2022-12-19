The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
PA accuses Israeli driver of fatal ramming attack, US calls for probe

Israel Police say the incident was likely a car accident and not an attack.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2022 14:57
Scene of deadly car accident between Palestinian and Israeli car in West Bank, December 17, 2022 (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
The Palestinian Authority has accused an Israeli driver of deliberately ramming his vehicle into a Palestinian one on Saturday night in the West Bank killing two brothers in an incident, which the Israeli police are considering upon initial investigation to be a road accident.

"At this stage, it's suspected to be a car accident," the police said about the incident that occurred after the Palestinian vehicle had stopped on the side of Route 60 between the Rehilim and Tapuach junctions due to car trouble.

PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called on the United Nations to monitor Israeli violence against Palestinians in light of this incident and other Palestinian deaths at the hands of the IDF and Israeli civilians.

"We call on the United Nations teams stationed in Palestine to deploy monitors on the roads and in the areas targeted by settlers,” Shtayyeh said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting held in Ramallah," he said according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA

Shtayyeh said that he took this step "in view of the shedding of Palestinian blood, the extrajudicial executions on the roads, and the escalation of terrorism by the occupation soldiers and settlers, the latest of which was the deliberate car-ramming attack against the two brothers, Mohammad and Muhannad Muteir."

The United States Office of Palestinian Affairs tweeted, "Our deepest condolences go out to the Muteir family after two brothers, Mohammad and Muhannad, were killed this weekend outside of Nablus as they were repairing a tire on their vehicle. We support a thorough police investigation into this tragedy."

US calls for 'accountability' after Palestinian teen shot in Jenin

Last week, the US State Department called for "accountability" after a Palestinian Jana Zakarneh, 16, was fatally shot while standing on a Jenin rooftop during armed clashes between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli forces.

The IDF said that an initial review of the incident found a “high probability” that Zakarneh was killed by the accidental fire of Israeli security forces directed at Palestinian gunmen.



