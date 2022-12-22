The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Netanyahu's government to authorize West Bank settler outposts

Netanyahu's new cabinet must authorize West Bank settler outposts 60 days from when the government is sworn in, as per the agreement.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2022 01:00

Updated: DECEMBER 22, 2022 01:01
Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he signed a pledge to authorize West Bank settlements while on the campaign trail in October (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he signed a pledge to authorize West Bank settlements while on the campaign trail in October
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to authorize West Bank settler outposts as part of an agreement he reached just before midnight Wednesday with the Religious Zionist Party.

The actual document has yet to be published, but the RZP published highlights of the agreement.

This includes a cabinet decision within 60 days from the time the government is sworn in that would authorize the outposts, which the Right refers to as the young settlements.

There are some 100 West Bank settlements and the RZP notice did not explain how many would be authorized, but the campaign for the outposts has focused on some 70 fledgling communities.

A cabinet decision is not the final step for authorization, but it allows for the bureaucratic process to commence and it prevents the demolition of those communities. 

Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich at a swearing-in ceremony of the 25th Knesset, at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, November 15, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich at a swearing-in ceremony of the 25th Knesset, at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, November 15, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

It also opens the doors for those communities to be hooked up to utilities, such as electricity.

Netanyahu, US on an immediate collision course

The move also puts Netanyahu's government on an immediate collision course with the United State and the European Union.

At the United Nations Security Council's monthly meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, France called on Israel not to authorize the outposts.

The Biden administration has also spoken repeatedly against Israeli settlement activity, such as outpost authorization.

Under the Likud's agreement with the RZP, Netanyahu agreed that the 2005 Disengagement Law could be amended to allow for the authorization of a yeshiva at the site of the former Homesh settlement.

Homesh was one of four northern Samaria settlements Israel evacuated in 2005, as part of its execution of the Disengagement plan, in which it withdrew from Gaza.

In a protest move, the community's yeshiva illegally rebuilt the seminary housing it in tents and hunts on the ruins of the former settlement.

The IDF has demolished it multiple times over the years and each time it is rebuilt, even though under the Disengagement law Israeli civilians are not allowed on the site. 

Netanyahu's government will also allow for the execution of the agreement it made with some 50 families who had illegally moved onto the Evyatar hilltop near the Tapuach junction in the Samaria region of the West Bank.

This includes the authorization of a yeshiva and a new community at the site, either as a neighborhood of an existing settlement or as a new settlement.



