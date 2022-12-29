The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinians vow to confront 'fascist' new government

Palestinian leaders from Fatah and Hamas called for unity and popular resistance against the incoming Israeli government.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 18:55
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah. August 25, 2020 (photo credit: ALAA BADARNEH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah. August 25, 2020
(photo credit: ALAA BADARNEH/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The Palestinians are not afraid of the new Israeli right-wing government and are ready to confront it, Palestinian officials said on Thursday as Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu presented his cabinet ministers to the Knesset.

The officials also called for stepping up the “popular resistance” against Israel, especially in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Calls for popular resistance

As Netanyahu was addressing the Knesset, hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Ramallah to celebrate the 58th anniversary of the launch of the first attack against Israel by the ruling Fatah faction headed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“The threats of the occupation and its new extreme right-wing government will not frighten us,” PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said at the rally. “We affirm that we will remain steadfast until the Palestinian state is established and until victory.”

Shtayyeh said Fatah will remain “loyal to the martyrs and prisoners, its founders and our people.” He urged Palestinians to pursue the “popular resistance” against Israel.

Palestinians take part in a Fatah rally marking the 18th anniversary of the death of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, in Gaza City (credit: REUTERS) Palestinians take part in a Fatah rally marking the 18th anniversary of the death of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, in Gaza City (credit: REUTERS)

Deputy Fatah Chairman Mahmoud Aloul said the Palestinians were ready to confront “the most right-wing Zionist government” in Israel.

Aloul argued that the new Israeli government poses a danger to Jerusalem, al-Aqsa Mosque and all Palestinians, as well as Arab Israelis.

He called on all Palestinians to work together “to confront this right-wing fascist government.” Aloul too called for escalating the “popular resistance.”

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the Palestinians will confront the new Israeli government through “resistance and unity.” He too said the Palestinians were not afraid of “threats’ made by members of the new Israeli government.

Haniyeh predicted that the policies of the Netanyahu government would intensify tensions. The Palestinians, he said, will respond to settlement expansion by “escalating and expanding the resistance and applying pressure by all means available to uproot the settlers and the occupying entity from all of the land of Palestine.”



Tags Fatah Hamas Ismail Haniyeh Palestinian Authority Ramallah mohammed shtayyeh
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by