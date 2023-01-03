Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed boosting bilateral ties after el-Sisi congratulated Netanyahu on returning to the premiership during a phone call on Sunday.

Despite good relations between the leaders, and the benefits that good bilateral relations present for both of them, the future of ties between Israel and Egypt is uncertain and depends on the wider Arab reaction to the policies of the new Israeli government.

Current relationship

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held today a phone conversation with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. President El-Sisi congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on forming his new government. — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) January 1, 2023

"The two leaders stressed the importance of promoting peace, stability, and security for the sake of both peoples and for all peoples in the Middle East," he added.

The Egyptian president’s office confirmed that el-Sisi congratulated Netanyahu and said that the president also asked him to refrain from creating tension in the region.