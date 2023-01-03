The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
El-Sisi, Netanyahu are Close, But Israel-Egypt Ties Could Depend on Rest of Arab World

Egyptian president called Netanyahu to congratulate him on his premiership, talk about boosting ties and ask him not to create tension in the region

By DEBBIE MOHNBLATT/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 17:25
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in Sharm e-Sheikh on March 22. (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in Sharm e-Sheikh on March 22.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed boosting bilateral ties after el-Sisi congratulated Netanyahu on returning to the premiership during a phone call on Sunday. 

Despite good relations between the leaders, and the benefits that good bilateral relations present for both of them, the future of ties between Israel and Egypt is uncertain and depends on the wider Arab reaction to the policies of the new Israeli government. 

Current relationship

"The two leaders stressed the importance of promoting peace, stability, and security for the sake of both peoples and for all peoples in the Middle East," he added. 

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. (credit: Johanna Geron/Pool/Reuters) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. (credit: Johanna Geron/Pool/Reuters)

The Egyptian president’s office confirmed that el-Sisi congratulated Netanyahu and said that the president also asked him to refrain from creating tension in the region. 



