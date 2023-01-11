The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Turkey convicts doctor of terrorism propaganda, releases her from jail

Though recently sentenced, court officials chose to release a Turkish doctor from holding after being held in custody for months.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 11, 2023 16:05

Updated: JANUARY 11, 2023 16:18
Supporters of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) head Sebnem Korur Fincanc demonstrate in front of the Justice Palace, the Caglayan Courthouse, in Istanbul, Turkey January 11, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)
Supporters of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) head Sebnem Korur Fincanc demonstrate in front of the Justice Palace, the Caglayan Courthouse, in Istanbul, Turkey January 11, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

A Turkish court sentenced the head of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) to more than two years in prison for terrorism propaganda on Wednesday but ruled she should be released after being in detention since October, human rights activists said.

Sebnem Korur Fincanci, a prominent rights defender, was arrested on charges of spreading terrorist group propaganda in October after she said in an interview that claims that Turkey's military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq should be investigated.

President Tayyip Erdogan at the time denied the accusations that were made on media close to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group in October, and said legal action would be taken against anyone making such allegations.

Fincanci's lawyer was not immediately available to comment on her sentence of two years and eight months in jail.

Goals of silence from top Turkish officials

Rights groups have said Fincanci's detention was political and aimed to silence her. Milena Buyum, Turkey campaigner for Amnesty International, said her being found guilty was "an affront to all who uphold human rights."

Supporters of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) head Sebnem Korur Fincanc demonstrate in front of the Justice Palace, the Caglayan Courthouse, in Istanbul, Turkey January 11, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)Supporters of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) head Sebnem Korur Fincanc demonstrate in front of the Justice Palace, the Caglayan Courthouse, in Istanbul, Turkey January 11, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

"With our central committee head Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, who is returning among us, we will play our role in the pivotal period before our country and will not allow the TTB or our country to surrender to the darkness," the TTB said in a tweet.

Turkey is due to hold parliamentary and presidential elections by June, which are expected to see a strong opposition challenge to Erdogan.

International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW), which represents doctors and campaigns to prevent armed violence, published a report in October seeking an independent investigation of possible violations of the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention by the Turkish military.

The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. Fighting in recent years has increasingly focused on northern Iraq, where the PKK has bases.

It is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and United States.



Tags Turkey doctor Erdogan Turkey lawsuit
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by