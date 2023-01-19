Israel looks to spark religious war over Al-Aksa, Jordan warns UNSC

Israel wants to spark a religious war over the Temple Mount, Jordan’s envoy Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud warned the Security Council as he urged it to act against the Jewish state’s war crime.

“Israel is continuing to arouse the anger of thousands of Muslims due to their attacks on the al-Haram, al-Sharif area.. which is an area of prayer for Muslim people.

“That then leads to religious conflict which will have serious repercussions as a whole,” Hmoud said.

He spoke during the UNSC’s monthly meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in New York on Wednesday. Jordan is not a member of the UNSC but was allowed to speak during the day-long debate which was open to all UNSC member states.

Hmoud referenced an incident that took place on Tuesday in which Israeli police asked Jordan’s Ambassador Ghassan Majali to wait prior to entering the al-Aqsa mosque compound on the Temple Mount, so that he could speak with his superior about the visit. Majali left, rather than wait, but returned later to pray at the mosque.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Israel’s Ambassador Eitan Surkis to condemn the police actions and underscore its belief that the site should be under the soil administration of the Islamic Wakf, which is affiliated with the Religious Affairs Ministry. It has persistently refused to accept that Israel has security over the area, which is the holiest for Jews and the third holiest for Muslims.

Jordan, which controlled the site from 1948-1967, retains a special custodial relationship with the site. A status quo agreement allows for visitors of all faiths to access the area, but limits prayer there to Muslim worshippers.

In speaking to the UNSC, Hmoud accused Israel of preventing Majali and all Muslims in general from entering the compound on the site, which he referred to by its Muslim name of al-Haram, al-Sharif.

Hmoud also referred to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to the al-Aqsa mosque compound there earlier this month as an “assault” on the area.

He said that Israel continues to expel Palestinian inhabitants from their homes, including in Jerusalem, which is an attempt to change the identity of the city and is a “war crime."

Hmoud called on the UNSC to act, explaining that Jordan “will spare no efforts to defend Jerusalem and the holy sites and to defend our central cause, the Palestinian cause.

“We will continue to work to preserve the Arab identity, the Muslims identity, and the Christian identity of the holy sites in the occupied Jerusalem area and protect the legal and historic rights [there] and that will be the priority of his majesty the King,” Hmoud said.

The Palestinian Authority Ambassador Riyad Mansour urged the UNSC to upgrade the Palestinian status at the United Nations from a non-member state to that of a member state.

He condemned the sanctions Israel leveled against the PA for successfully swaying the UN General Assembly to seek an advisory opinion against it from the International Court of Justice on the illegality of Israel’s “occupation.”

Ben-Gvir banning the Palestinian flag

Mansour also took issue with the decorations and actions of the new Israeli government, including Ben-Gvir’s decision to ban Palestinian flags in public spaces.

“This government is saying openly what it intends to do and acting upon it. Its program is to advance settlements and annexation, systemic discrimination and oppression. It does not recognize our rights anywhere, and proclaims a right for its settlers everywhere,” Mansour said.

“Israel has often denied not only our rights but our very existence as a nation. Israel’s ban of the Palestinian flag in the public space is the latest manifestation of this denial,” Mansour said.

“The Palestinian flag floats here in front of the United Nations. It is raised by millions of people in every corner of the globe. And it will continue to fly in the sky of Palestine, no matter what laws and rules Israel enacts.

“Israel still believes there is a path to peace by crushing the Palestinians. If there was one to be found, it would have found it by now. Peace will not come from the negation of our existence. It will come from the recognition of our plight and our rights,” Mansour said.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan accused the PA of successfully enlisting the global body to help it in its pursuit of destroying the Jewish state, in part through its initiation of resolutions against it.

“In a year that a war rages in Europe, Iran I smudging and executing protestors and on the verge of becoming a nuclear power, North Korea test-launched a record number of miles and rogue regimes and terror groups continue to wreak havoc, [the UNGA] saw fit to adopt 15 condemnatory resolutions singling out Israel,” Erdan said.

“Do you know how many condemnatory resolutions were adopted against the rest of the world combined,” he asked.

“Thirteen,” he said, answering his own question, adding that “more resolution targeted Israel, than the entire rest of the world combined!”

“Destroying the Jewish state has always been the Palestinians' only goal and they aim to do so by any and every means,” Erdan said.

The ICJ referral is another step to help the PA achieve that goal, he charged, explaining that it was written in such a way that Israel’s guilt was already proscribed, and the only thing left to determine was its punishment.

With the adoption of the ICJ resolution, the “Palestinians stabbed a knife in the heat of any chances for dialogue or reconciliation. They proved that they are not interested in dialogue,” Erdan said.

He defended the measures taken, including the renewal of the policy by which Israel withholds from the tax fees it collected on behalf of the PA, a sum equal to that which the PA spends on monthly grants to terrorists and their families.

When the resolution was voted on, Erdan said, “I said that unilateral steps would be met by unilateral steps and that Israel must defend itself against those threats.”

The PA, he said, continues “to call “for the murder of Israelis, they continue to glorify terrorists and they continue to pay funds to killers. And then, after all the hatred and bloodshed, they show up here at the Security Council and put on a show playing the victim.”