The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

13 Syrians killed in building collapse in Aleppo

The five-story building in the Sheikh Maksoud district of Syria's second-largest city collapsed due to water leakages that weakened its foundation.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 13:59
A man walks at Aleppo international airport after it was reopened for the first time in years, Syria, February 19, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)
A man walks at Aleppo international airport after it was reopened for the first time in years, Syria, February 19, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)

Thirteen people were killed when a residential building collapsed in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday and rescue workers were searching for people believed still buried under the rubble, state media said.

The five-story building in the Sheikh Maksoud district of Syria's second-largest city collapsed due to water leakages that weakened its foundation, government officials were quoted as saying by state media.

It is one of many buildings to collapse in recent years in Aleppo, which bore the brunt of intensive Russian and Syrian aerial bombing of areas under rebel control until rebels were driven out six years ago.

Many displaced Syrians have been moved during the more than decade-long conflict to damaged buildings as there has been no systematic reconstruction of residential areas and state services remain minimal, residents say.

The opposition has accused President Bashar al-Assad of withholding services from districts where the rebellion against him flared, in order to punish residents.

Many buildings in war-torn Syria damaged by constant bombing

Work to renovate war-damaged buildings is in many cases done and paid for by local people, residents say.

The government blames the slow recovery and hardship on the war and Western sanctions. It has denied treating recaptured areas differently to ones that remained under its control throughout the war and has said it works to restore normal services to all areas.



Tags Syria Middle East Aleppo Building collapse
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by