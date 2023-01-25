Last week, several drones targeted the US garrison at Tanf, in Syria.

This area is home to US-backed Syrian fighters. It is near the Jordan-Iraq border and it is in a desert area of Syria. It is mostly a forlorn outpost that was created during the Syrian Civil War to help support Syrian rebels engaged in the anti-ISIS mission.

There are also civilians in this area. The Syrian regime and pro-Iran fighters have targeted Tanf many times in the past, usually using drones. The latest attack involved several drones.

Strike on US garrison hit medical clinic

According to an online report by a pro-Syrian rebel account, the strike hit a medical clinic. It is difficult to confirm these reports. Open source accounts geolocated one of the strikes.

The US-led coalition’s combined special operations joint task force put out a statement on January 20 saying that the “Syrian Free Army and Coalition Forces” had responded to multiple drone attacks. That statement said that three drones had targeted the area. Two of the drones, which they called “OWUAS” or “one-way unmanned aerial systems” were shot down. The third struck the garrison area. A spokesperson named Captain Jonathan Ferror was quoted saying “attacks of this kind will not deter our ongoing operations in the mission to defeat ISIS.”

Hezbollah and Syrian flags flutter on a military vehicle in Western Qalamoun, Syria August 28, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)

Hussam Hammoud, a journalist, tweeted that an Iraqi militia “affiliated with Iran” had claimed responsibility. The statement by this group, the “Al-Warithin Brigade” said that it was seeking to expel US forces from the region.

Pro-Iran groups want the US to leave in part because they want to carve out an Iranian corridor of influence from Iraq via Syria to the Golan area and Lebanon. Iran already has numerous militias that it works within Albukamal in Syria on the Iraq border, along the Middle Euphrates River Valley up to Deir Ezzor and then also inland near Damascus, at T-4 and other areas.

Why does this attack matter?

What matters in the wake of this attack is not necessarily which militia claimed responsibility, but rather Iran’s continuing attempts to use drones to target US forces in Syria. Iran has increased its drone attacks in the last several years.

The US has responded several times as well. Iran has also used drones from Syria to threaten the US. The attack on Tanf is a reminder of this growing threat.