Biden to meet King Abdullah on Thursday

US President Biden will host King Abdullah II of Jordan for a private lunch on Thursday, the White House confirmed.

The King is currently visiting Washington and met on Tuesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"As Speaker, it's an honor to host my first foreign leader visit—the King of Jordan—at the Capitol," McCarty tweeted after their meeting.

"Thank you for your friendship and tireless efforts to bring about peace in the Middle East," McCarthy added.

Abdullah's visit comes amidst a series of terror attacks and rising tensions in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the King last Tuesday amid tensions between the two countries over the Temple Mount, in a surprise visit that was publicized only after its conclusion.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the King last Tuesday amid tensions between the two countries over the Temple Mount , in a surprise visit that was publicized only after its conclusion.

“The two leaders discussed regional issues, especially strategic, security and economic cooperation between Israel and Jordan, which contributes to regional stability,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“They also praised the long-standing friendship and partnership between Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom,” the PMO continued.

It’s the first visit Netanyahu has made abroad since he returned to office last month.

