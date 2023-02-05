The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Lebanon hopes UNESCO danger listing could save crumbling modernist fairground

Lebanese authorities have made a plea with UNESCO to save what remains of the Rachid Karami International Fairgrounds.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 12:56
General view shows the Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli (photo credit: REUTERS)
General view shows the Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Its arch is cracking and its vast pavilions lie empty, but the crumbling Rachid Karami International Fair in Lebanon's port city Tripoli now has hope of revival, having been added to the United Nations' list of world heritage sites in danger.

Designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in 1962, the collection of structures on the 70-hectare plot is considered one of the key works of 20th-century modernism in the Middle East.

But the fair park has slowly decayed due to repeated rounds of fighting over the last 60 years, poor maintenance, and most recently Lebanon's crippling, three-year-old financial crisis.

"It was placed on the World Heritage List exceptionally, quickly and urgently – and on the list of heritage in danger because it's in a critical situation," said Joseph Kreidi, UNESCO's national program officer for culture in Beirut.

Slowly but surely deteriorating

Its elegant arch is missing concrete in some parts, exposing the rebar underneath. Rainwater has pooled at the locked entrances. One section is sealed off by a sign that reads, "Unsafe building entry."

A sign is placed at the Rachid Karami International Fair which was designed by a Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer and now inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List, in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon February 2, 2023 (credit: REUTERS) A sign is placed at the Rachid Karami International Fair which was designed by a Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer and now inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List, in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon February 2, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)

"Placing it on the World Heritage Danger List is an appeal to all countries of the world, as if to say: this site needs some care," said Kreidi.

He said it was up to the Lebanese authorities to draw together a plan for the site's protection and rehabilitation but that UNESCO, the United Nations' cultural agency, could help search for funding and provide technical expertise.

Lebanon has five other sites on UNESCO's World Heritage list, most of them citadels and ancient temples.

Niemeyer is recognized as one of the fathers of modern architecture and the site in Tripoli was an early foray into the Middle East.

Construction of the fairground began in the 1960s but was delayed when civil war erupted in Lebanon in 1975. Fighters used the site to stage operations and stored weapons underneath its concrete dome.

Mira Minkara, a freelance tour guide from Tripoli and a member of the Oscar Niemeyer Foundation's Tripoli chapter, has fond – but rare – memories of the fairground as a child.

For the most part, it was off-limits to Tripoli's residents given safety concerns. But Minkara remembered her first visit during a festival of pan-African culture and crafts.

She hopes that UNESCO's recognition could bring new festivals, exhibitions and economic benefits to Tripoli – already one of the poorest cities on the Mediterranean before Lebanon's financial meltdown began.

Lebanon's cultural heritage has been hit hard in recent years. The 2020 Beirut port blast tore through 19th-century homes in historic neighborhoods and power outages caused by the financial crisis have cut supplies to the national museum.

"We hope things change a little," Minkara said. "It's high time for this fairground to emerge from this long sleep, this almost-death."



Tags Lebanon unesco architecture tripoli
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by