Iranian weapons smuggling in spotlight in Yemen, Russia - analysis

Weapons were seized by the Royal Navy ship HMS Montrose, according to the UK. A statement from the UK noted that the weapons had been presented as evidence to the UN “linking an Iranian state organisation – the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – to the smuggling of weapon systems in violation of a UN Security Council Resolution.” The report comes days after the Guardian in the UK also said that “Iran has used boats and a state-owned airline to smuggle new types of advanced long-range armed drones to Russia for use in its war on Ukraine, sources inside the Middle Eastern country have revealed.”

A third article at The National in the UAE notes that “a typo in the word ‘Netherlands’ helped expose illegal Iranian weapons shipments to Yemen, the British government has revealed.” It turns out that Iran apparently misspelled the country name, using the word “Nether1ands" on the engine of a missile. They also misspelled the word “version” and “in another apparent blunder, Iran failed to delete flight logs from a drone on its way to Yemen — showing it had made 22 test flights in grounds belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).”

These three reports are important for once again showing the lengths that Iran goes to move weapons illegally all around the world. Iran has been doing this for decades but it was mostly ignored because Iran was generally sending weapons to places like Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon, countries that were either compromised by being infiltrated by pro-Iran groups, or were not considered important to western governments and the international community. Iran felt it had impunity.

However, Tehran’s decision to arm Russia and help Moscow target Ukrainian civilians has now moved Iran into a new category in terms of how much the West appears to be concerned about the smuggling.

The UK says that “on two occasions in early 2022, HMS Montrose seized Iranian weapons from speedboats operated by smugglers in international waters south of Iran. The items included surface-to-air-missiles and engines for land attack cruise missiles, in contravention of UN Security Council Resolutions 2231 and 2140 (2015).”

Houthi supporters hold their weapons during a demonstration outside the US embassy against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organisation, in Sanaa, Yemen January 18, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Several years ago the US also flagged the Iranian role in Yemen’s war. The US established an Iran materials display at Joint Base Anacostia near Washington. At this display, the US included missile and drone parts that had been found and which were linked to Iran. The UN and groups that trace weapons have previously shown how Iran provides materials for the Houthis in Yemen. Iran has also targeted the UAE, Saudi Arabia and US forces in Iraq and Syria over the last half-decade.

Now the UK is raising the alarm about Iran’s nefarious role.

“The UK is committed to upholding international law and will continue to counter Iranian activity that contravenes United Nation Security Council Resolutions and threatens peace across the world,” said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. “That is why we have a permanent Royal Navy deployment in the Gulf region, conducting vital maritime security operations and working in support of an enduring peace in Yemen.”

It is worth noting that the US head of Navcent Vice-Admiral Brad Cooper met with Saudi counterparts over the weekend, and head of CENTCOM General Michael Kurilla was in the region last week for a five-day visit. He visited Bahrain and discussed the important role of Task Force 59, a maritime task force that is important for security in the region.

What do the issues of security in Yemen and the Gulf have to do with Iran’s smuggling to Russia?

It turns out that Iran has delivered at least 18 drones to Russia’s navy, according to the Guardian article. Russia has sought to import the Mohajer-6 drone as well as the Shahed 191 and Shahed 129.

“Unlike the better-known Shahed 131 and 136 drones, which have been heavily used by Russia in kamikaze raids against Ukrainian targets, the higher-flying drones are designed to deliver bombs and return to base intact,” the report said. Drones were delivered in November of last year and were produced in Isfahan.

The Iranian attempt to destabilize Yemen via sending weapons to the Houthis, is likely what put it on Moscow’s radar in terms of being a country that could illegally provide weapons to Moscow for the Ukraine war. Russia wants to wage the war on the cheap. The Houthis were able to use Iranian weapons effectively, and they did it on the cheap also. That means Moscow saw how Iran’s drones could destabilize a region and get a lot of “bang for the buck.”

Russia’s goal is to destabilize Ukraine and set it back years through an endless war that drags on in parts of the country. Russia has recruited mercenaries, prisoners and even poor migrants, for its war effort. In essence, Russia wants to sacrifice a lot of people who are poor or from the periphery to fight in Ukraine. Iran’s drones are part of that project.

Now recent reports show how Iran continues to illegally send weapons that threaten the Middle East and Europe. The reports come as Iran’s president is in China this week, seeking more economic support. That support might increase Iran’s abilities to make more drones and weapons.