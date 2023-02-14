The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US, Gulf allies worried about Iranian drones, missiles - Pentagon

One of the biggest dangers of Iranian drones is how they are proliferated to various non-state actors throughout the Middle East.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 18:31
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022. (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iranian drones and missiles are among the most prominent air defense threats facing both the US and its Gulf allies, according to information from the US Defense Department.

The report followed a meeting between a US delegation and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, where it was established that both parties essentially share the same security concerns. 

But Iran tops the list of concerns.

As explained by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dana Stroul, one of the biggest dangers of Iranian drones is how they are proliferated to various non-state actors throughout the Middle East.

This is something that has been the focus of numerous reports before describing how the Islamic Republic supplies its proxies, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and various pro-Iran militias in Iraq.

A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, November, 2021 (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY) A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, November, 2021 (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)

As Stroul explained, the distributing of Iranian drones to these entities is a danger to both Gulf civilians and US forces in Iraq and Syria fighting ISIS.

And there is also a danger that Iran could respond militarily following a drone attack on a munitions facility in Isfahan in late January. 

According to a report in the Russian news outlet Interfax, the drone strike will provoke an Iranian response that will inflame tensions in the region.

Foreign media reports attributed the drone strike to Israel.

Iran also poses a danger at sea

Another area where the US and its Gulf allies are concerned regarding Iranian aggression is at sea

This is in part related to the Islamic Republic's history of alleged maritime activity, such as attacking and seizing ships. 

In light of this, Stroul explained that there has been a major effort in bringing the US and its allies together to increase maritime security. This, she said, "speaks both to the serious nature of the threats we face at sea and to how we can effectively address those threats through increased cooperation."

Iran's smuggling network and cooperation with Ukraine

It also includes how Iran uses ships as part of its smuggling network. 

This comes after the UK Royal Navy intercepted illegal weapons shipments from Iran headed abroad, such as to Yemen and Russia.

Russia in particular has been in the spotlight for its connection to Iran, as the Islamic Republic has long been accused of sending drones for Moscow to use in its invasion of Ukraine

What will the US and Gulf partners do?

The major bit of news to come out of this meeting is that there is increased interest in integrating US air and missile defenses with the systems used in the Gulf.

Discussions also centered around increased intelligence sharing and early warning systems. All of this could help formulate a more effective and layered air defense network.

"There has been no other moment in time in which the prospect for meaningful integration is more real than today."

Dana Stroul

"There has been no other moment in time in which the prospect for meaningful integration is more real than today," Stroul said. "It's both because of that alignment of threats that I just went through. And it is also because of emerging technology and the culture of innovation that Centcom [US Central Command] is fostering together with its partners."  



Tags Iran iran missiles drone Gulf Gulf States
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
5

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by