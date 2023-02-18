Israel and Saudi Arabia are reportedly holding talks over concerns on Iran and tensions between the nations, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.

The report states that Israel is "developing closer military and intelligence ties" with the Arab nation, while citing individuals that are "familiar with the discussions."

The talks between the two countries were backed by the United States. The US supports for more integration in the region as concerns over Iran grow, the report said.

Talks are expected to continue in Prague after the Munich Security Conference, which began on Friday.

Rumors of Israeli-Saudi normalization ties

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hoped for Saudi Arabia to be the next Arab country to sign the Abraham Accords. There were also reports from last December of the Arab country wanting to normalize ties with Israel.

A VIEW shows vehicles driving on a street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier this month. (credit: AHMED YOSRI/ REUTERS)

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Foreign Ministry wanted to recruit known soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently moved to play in the Saudi Arabian league, to promote the possibility of normalization ties. Ronaldo is now playing for the for the Al Nassr soccer team.