Palestinians worried about public apathy to security prisoners’ protest

Calls were made to the public for a 'day of rage' this coming Friday to demonstrate support for the security prisoners.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 15:21
View of a drill for prison guards at the Israeli Prison Authorities, Gilboa Prison, near Israel Valley. December 5, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
View of a drill for prison guards at the Israeli Prison Authorities, Gilboa Prison, near Israel Valley. December 5, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Palestinians have been asked to observe a “day of rage” on Friday in solidarity with Palestinian security prisoners held in Israeli jails. The appeal came as some Palestinians expressed disappointment over the apparent apathy among the Palestinian public towards the “suffering” of the prisoners.

Last week, the prisoners launched “disobedience steps” to Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir’s restrictions, including the closure of bakeries inside the prisons and limiting the shower time for each inmate to four minutes. In addition, the prisoners are protesting against the transfer of hundreds of prisoners to other prisons.

A hunger strike is expected starting on Ramadan

According to Palestinian sources, the disobedience measures include, among other things, the refusal to wear brown uniforms provided to the prisoners by the Israel Prisons Service. The sources said the prisoners’ are expected to escalate the protest by going on hunger strike on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, which starts on March 22.

On Monday, a committee representing the prisoners called for a “day of rage” on Friday in support of the inmates and their families. The committee accused Israeli authorities of targeting the families of some of the prisoners by demolishing their homes and confiscating their money.

The “struggle” of the prisoners, the committee added, “won’t stop until they achieve their freedom.”

PA PRIME Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh attends a cabinet meeting. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) PA PRIME Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh attends a cabinet meeting. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Relatives of some of the prisoners expressed hope that Friday’s “day of rage” would spark widespread protests against the crackdown on the inmates and their families.

“We were hoping to see mass demonstrations in support of the prisoners, who launched the disobedience campaign against the prison authorities eight days ago,” said a brother of a security prisoner from east Jerusalem. “We believe the Palestinian Authority and other Palestinian factions are not doing enough to raise awareness to the suffering of the prisoners.”

During the weekly meeting of the PA cabinet in Ramallah on Monday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh reiterated that the Palestinians “stand by the male and female prisoners as they wage their struggle against the occupation prison administration and the measures of Itamar Ben-Gvir and his extremist government.”

Shtayyeh called for urgent intervention “to protect the prisoners and their rights and end the oppressive, abusive measures against them.”

“We believe the Palestinian Authority and other Palestinian factions are not doing enough to raise awareness to the suffering of the prisoners.”

Brother of a security prisoner

Another family member of a security prisoner criticized the Palestinian leadership for “abandoning” the prisoners. “They pay lip service to the prisoners, but they aren’t doing anything to help them and their families,” he charged, referring to the Palestinian leaders and factions. “It seems President Abbas is under pressure from the Americans and Israelis to prevent our people from expressing support for the prisoners.”

Echoing the concern over the apparent indifference, the Palestinian Al-Quds newspaper earlier this week published an editorial titled “Where is the rally around the prisoners?”

The paper pointed out that although five days have passed since the prisoners launched their protest, “the popular and official solidarity activities with them do not rise to the level of their sacrifices.”

The paper said it is “a national and moral duty to increase and expand the circle of popular and official solidarity with the prisoners.” It warned that if the activities in support of the prisoners remain on a small level, this will prompt Ben-Gvir to proceed with the punitive measures without having to worry about a Palestinian response.



