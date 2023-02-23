An inaugural I2U2 Business Forum convened to “accelerate joint investment in key sectors” in the UAE this week. The forum brings together Israel, India, the UAE and the US. This is an essential and important partnership that has come about in the wake of the Abraham Accords. In terms of shared interests, these countries are keys to regional stability and the way they can work together is enhanced by business ties.

The meeting came amid the IDEX and NAVDEX defense exhibitions in the UAE where leading defense companies, including many Israeli companies, are exhibiting. Israel and India are already strategic partners and allies.

Israel and the UAE form a key part of the Abraham Accords and between the two countries there is a lot of synergy because of Israel’s leading place in the hi-tech sector and the UAE being a center in global trade and innovation. This involves new technologies and issues such as green technology and artificial intelligence.

Unique partnership

When India, an economic behemoth, and the US, the global leader, are added to this Israel-UAE link the partnership is unique. It is also unique because of how it spans the oceans and one cannot miss the implications of stretching relations across the Indian Ocean, Gulf of Oman and then to the eastern Mediterranean and the Atlanic.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that “the I2U2 Business Forum began with opening remarks by His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State; Jose W. Fernandez, US Under Secretary of State; Shri Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs; Ronen Levi, Director General at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Brett McGurk, Deputy Assistant to the US President and White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa.”

A general view of the 2023 International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 22, 2023. (credit: Abdulla Al Neyadi/UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS)

US Under Secretary Jose Fernandez made remarks at the Inaugural I2U2 Business Forum on Wednesday. He is the Under Secretary for economic growth, energy and the environment. He began by thanking the host, the UAE’s Minister Al Sayegh and “distinguished counterparts from India, Secretary Ravi, and from Israel, Political Director Bin Noun.” He noted how the grouping was announced in October 2021 and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken helped create the partnership.

“Our countries are committed to the shared goals of prosperity, peace, and innovation and we are focused on advancing mutually beneficial economic priorities – a partnership based in cooperation, not competition. This initiative spans regions and sets a precedent for what is possible,” said Fernandez.

“I2U2 provides a new regional platform to deepen economic integration and an affirmative agenda within the Middle East, Asia, and beyond. It serves as a model for promoting trusted regional partnerships that can create collaborative commercial opportunities and good paying jobs.”

What's in the future?

What might come next? He mentioned broadening work to other sectors, including technology and semiconductors. “We are excited about the future of I2U2, including our pipeline of projects in solar, wind, rail transport infrastructure – multibillion-dollar initiatives that will take time and expertise. My team is working closely with our I2U2 counterparts to explore additional projects to tackle food insecurity and advance space cooperation – areas that will require us all to share expertise, adapt to climate challenges, and invest in innovative technology.” Food security is an issue due to the war in Ukraine.

The UAE noted that “companies and private sector representatives then exchanged insights and discussed potential partnerships during seven parallel sessions focused on the food security, energy, water, space, transport, health, and technology fields. The I2U2 Business Forum aims to become a regular platform for private and public entities from India, Israel, the UAE, and the US to convene and establish tangible joint business ventures in I2U2’s core economic and technological fields.”

While there are a lot of generalities associated with the announcements, the overall context and implications are clear. I2U2 is a unique partnership that enables Israel and the UAE to link up with the US and India, and therefore the West and Asia as partners. It’s important to note here that when it comes to some issues, these countries are not all on the same page.

The US and the West are engaged in backing Ukraine, while Israel, India and the UAE have been more cautious. On issues such as trade with China, Israel and the UAE have also been under the spotlight because of concerns about China’s attempts to influence the Middle East. While this is now less of an issue with Israel, clearly China wants to be a key player in the Gulf. Nevertheless the overall trend is clear. As the US shifts priorities and confronts near-peer adversaries, India, Israel and the UAE are key US partners and allies.

These are countries that have a lot to gain together and are more than the sum of their parts. Other than business ties they also have a lot in common and are linked by some common historical reasons to the UK, so there is already an existing framework that brings together business elements and standards.

It's worth noting that the US F-35 was recently showcased at Aero India, and Israeli companies were also at Aero India and now at the defense expo IDEX. Defense ties, and issues like green tech are only part of the multiple layers that make the I2US combo so important going forward.