Iran paper urges kidnapping of German diplomats in Tehran

The news organization controlled by the Islamic Republic of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei urged on Wednesday that the Iranian authorities seize and prosecute German diplomats in Tehran in response to Berlin's expulsion of two Iranian diplomats.

Berlin's eviction of two Iranian diplomats on Tuesday due to the clerical regime imposing the death penalty on the German citizen Jamshid Sharmahd, who is also a legal resident of California.

Kayhan, the news outlet that serves as Khamenei's mouthpiece, demanded that German embassy staff not be allowed to leave Iran in response to

The fiercely anti-Western and antisemitic editor-in-chief of Kayhan, Hossein Shariatmadari, who is also Khamenei's representative, urged the prosecution of an "intelligence officer stationed at the German embassy."

Shariatmadari claimed in his article, without proof, that "Sharmahd has been tasked with carrying out terrorist operations by the German government, and the action of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs in summoning the Iranian ambassador and expelling two employees of Iran’s embassy is a type of deception operation to wipe off the traces of the German government’s involvement in this terrorist operation.”

Shariatmadari added that "The next step should be filing a complaint against the German government at the International Criminal Court for sending terrorists to Iran to massacre the oppressed people of the country."

Activists protest against Iranian government in front of German Federal Foreign Office after a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran, in Berlin, Germany, January 13, 2020 (credit: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS)

Death sentence announced

The theocratic state announced on Tuesday that the 67-year-old Sharmahd was sentenced to death after being convicted of terrorist activities. Iran's regime carried out a show trial against Sharmahd who was framed by the authorities, say his family and human rights groups. The Islamic Republic's opaque judiciary convicted the dissident journalist of the nebulous charge of "corruption on earth."

Iran claims Sharmahd is the leader of the political party Tondar that advocates the restoration of the monarchy. Iranian regime agents kidnapped Sharmahd in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates in 2020.

The Iranian regime-controlled outlet Mizan, which covers judicial and legal affairs, labeled Sharmahd in a video as "the leader of the Tondar terrorist group,” and links him to the dissident Tondar party. Iran's judiciary provided no proof in its claim that Sharmahd is connected to the 2008 Shiraz bombing , where 14 people were killed. Sharmahd was in California at the time and working as a radio journalist. He served as a spokesman for Tondar.

The violent rhetoric of Shariatmadari recalls the seizure of the US embassy and kidnapping of 52 United States diplomats and citizens in 1979 carried out by militant Islamists.

Jason Brodsky, the policy director for the US-based United Against Nuclear Iran, told the Post that "Hossein Shariatmadari is often one step ahead of the Iranian establishment on these kinds of issues. For instance, he has been advocating Iran withdraw from the NPT [Non-Proliferation Treaty] for years, but the Islamic Republic has not formally done so. He is thus often out over his skis, and him printing such a piece does not necessarily mean this is an official position of Tehran."

"Nevertheless, given Iran's own history in this regard--seizing the US embassy in 1979 and the ransacking of the British embassy in 2011--there is cause for concern. Additionally, there has been a risk-readiness in Tehran with foreign embassies recently, especially after the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran some weeks back. So I would advise European governments to be especially attuned to these troubling trendlines."

AN IRANIAN woman walks past a wall of the former US Embassy with an anti-America mural on it (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

He added that "I was encouraged to see that Germany expelled two Iranian diplomats in response to the outrageous death sentence. But it would have packed more punch for the rest of the EU member-states to expel Iranian diplomats in their own capitals in solidarity with Berlin."

"These coordinated moves en masse have a greater chance of getting the attention of Iranian decision-makers and shapers and should have been done a long time ago given the unacceptable roster of European nationals being held hostage by the regime. Hostage taking is also another data point as to why the EU should designate the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] as a terrorist organization."

Sheina Vojoudi, an Iranian dissident who lives in Germany and an associate fellow for the Gold Institute for International Strategy, told the Post that "This is the last effort of the Islamic Republic to save itself from falling. I can’t stop criticizing Germany for its relations with the Islamic Republic but at least we, the Iranians, know the Islamic Republic’s methods very well that these accusations against Germany and, of course, against Jamshid Sharmahd, are baseless to justify itself for the charges against Jamshid Sharmahd."

"But the more important reason is to force Germany back away from its position against the Islamic Republic’s human rights violations and terrorist activities. There are multiple serious reasons for the Islamic Republic’s accusations against Germany.I can mention a few of them: Munich security conference without the participation of the Islamic Republic’s representative and the invitation of the crown prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi to the conference, Germany’s latest efforts to save Jamshid Sharmahd "

She said that it is not too late for Germany to impose additional sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

"For decades Germany negotiated and dealt with the Islamic regime in Iran despite all the crimes that this regime committed against the Iranians and humanity.

Germany should finally stand on the right side of history and don’t allow this criminal regime to blackmail Germany but, on the contrary, should act more courageously and close the Islamic Republic’s embassy in Germany, expel all the regime’s diplomats and also close all the Islamic centers which belong to the Islamic Republic in Iran.

The suggestion of a travel ban from Iran for German embassy’s employees is, in other words, hostage taking, for which the Islamic Republic excels."

Iran's reach in Germany

The German city-state of Hamburg allows the Khamenei-owned and controlled Islamic Center and Blue mosque to operate. The Islamic Center and Blue mosque promote antisemitism and mourned the US assassination of the US and EU-designated terrorist Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Republic's Quds Force, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

The Post sent detailed press queries to German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, asking for a response about the Kayhan article's demand that German diplomats be banned from leaving Iran and prosecuted. The Post also asked what is the German government doing to secure the release of Sharmahd.

The Post questioned whether the German government will ramp up the pressure on Iran's regime to stop the execution of Sharmahd by severing diplomatic relations with Tehran, proscribing the IRGC as a terrorist entity, and pulling the plug on its over $1 billion annual trade relationship with Iran's regime. Traditionally, Germany has been viewed as the weakest European link in the European and American effort to isolate Iran's regime and stop its terrorism, illegal nuclear weapons research, human rights violations, and kidnapping tactics.