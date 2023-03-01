The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Middle East

Turkey Shifts to Post-quake Reconstruction, Getting Aid to Those in Need

By MOHAMMED AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 01:32
People affected by the deadly earthquake queue for aid in Hatay, Turkey, February 24, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ)
(photo credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ)

[Nurdağı, Gaziantep Province] Three weeks after the devastating earthquakes that wrought disaster on both sides of the Turkey-Syria border, killing more than 45,000 people, the Turkish emphasis is on getting aid to those who are exposed to the bitter winter cold. 

The damage

Turkey has shifted fully into reconstruction mode, clearing away the rubble of the buildings made unsafe by the 7.8-magnitude temblor that struck in Gaziantep Province in the middle of the night and the 7.7-magnitude quake that followed nine hours later in nearby Kahramanmaraş Province.  

The mission now is to remove the debris and build new homes for those who need them. 

International aid has poured into the country, bringing some small relief to those left with nothing after their homes collapsed on February 6 and those who live in the 170,000 buildings deemed too unsafe to inhabit.

Everything from shoes to medical supplies have arrived in bulk, while volunteers serve hot meals three times daily among the tents in the camps set up to offer shelter. 

Compounding the desperation is the fear that another massive quake will strike the region. This is exacerbated by the repeated aftershocks, some enormous in scale, that have hit almost every three minutes since the first deadly quake changed millions of lives forever. 



