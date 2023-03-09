Syria and Iran appeared outraged after a reported airstrike this week targeted Aleppo’s airport, which was also affected by an earthquake that struck Turkey last month.

Syria’s foreign minister has depicted the airstrike as a “crime” because it supposedly harms the “civilian airport.” The Syrian regime would like to portray the airport as now being key to helping earthquake victims. However, in the past, Iran has apparently used the airport to move weapons to Syria. This comes after Iran had also used T-4 airbase and airports in Damascus in a similar fashion.

Iranian forces have been operating in Syria in support of the Syrian regime during the Syrian Civil War.

Iran also used its role in Syria to set up militias, get proxies to target US forces in Eastern Syria and threaten Israel and move weapons to Hezbollah. Israel has sought to stop Iran’s entrenchment in Syria via what is called the “campaign between the wars.”

Aleppo’s airport is in crosshairs

Syria’s state news agency SANA, citing an unnamed military official, said Israeli warplanes fired missiles that hit Aleppo International Airport while flying over the Mediterranean Sea. It said the strike ‘caused material damage to the airport and put it out of service. Several were reported killed in the airstrike, France24 said.

Aleppo’s airport is in the crosshairs, but this is not the first time. In September 2022, there was an airstrike on the same airport. There was an attack on the airport in late August 2022 as well. The runway was damaged and so was a structure near an area of the airport used by the Syrian regime military, according to reports from Al-Jazeera. In March 2019 there were also airstrikes in northern Syria near Aleppo.

The airstrike comes as Iran tensions are growing in the region. Iran continues to enrich uranium and the US Secretary of Defense was in Israel this week during a trip to the region. Top US general Mark Milley also visited eastern Syria to meet US forces recently. Iran has twice targeted commercial ships in the Gulf of Oman in the last months as well and Iranian weapons bound for Yemen have been intercepted. Iran has also conducted cyberattacks on the Technion in northern Israel, according to reports this week.

After the earthquake damaged Syria, killing thousands, last month, there were concerns that Iran would use the cover of the earthquake to move weapons. Basically, this means Iran disguises civilian support and civilian flights as it seeks to move weapons to Syria and Hezbollah. Iran has been doing this since the early days of the Syrian civil war.

It is unusual that Syria has used strong language against the airstrike. Often the regime does not comment or claim it has shot down missiles but it rarely uses words like it did this week, accusing Israel of a “crime.” It is unclear if Russia will also condemn the strike. Russia backs the Syrian regime. A Turkish delegation is supposed to visit Russia soon and Russia wants Turkey to reconcile with the Syrian regime. Turkey has elections coming up.

Meanwhile, Gulf countries are also working on normalization with Syria. Syria’s regime leader flew to Oman recently and has also hosted UAE delegations. Saudi Arabia commented this week on the possibility of Syria returning to the Arab League. Riyadh confirmed there is dialogue about this issue. If Syria returns to the Arab League it could make airstrikes more controversial or complex.

Syria’s Transport Ministry has claimed that it is “longer possible to receive aid flights until the damage has been repaired.” A Middle East Monitor article noted that Israel needs to “reassess the effectiveness of its airstrikes on Syria.” The article goes on to note that “nearly a decade has passed since Israel began its "battle between wars" strategy in Syria targeting Iranian forces and Hezbollah weapons convoys. Every few days or weeks, the media reports a mysterious attack in Syria, for some of which Israel did not hesitate to claim responsibility.

Now, questions are being asked about the effectiveness of this strategy. This is one of the few articles in the region to take account of Israel’s strategy and ask critical questions about it. In general, the strategy is ignored in foreign media. In the past, the US has supported Israel’s attempts to stop Iranian entrenchment in Syria.

It's unclear if this incident will have a wider effect.

Iran has in the past temporarily shifted how it moves arms to Syria and Hezbollah. Iran has also moved missiles to Iraq in the past or tried to use drones flown from Syria, Iraq and Iran, to threaten Israel. In addition, there is an increased focus on the US's role in eastern Syria. Turkey and Iran want the US to leave eastern Syria, as do the Syrian regime and Russia.

Some voices in the US Congress on the far left and far right have also been urging the US to re-examine its role in Syria. This is important because if the US leaves then Iran may fill the vacuum. The US backs the SDF in eastern Syria in a campaign against ISIS. This means a lot is at stake this year in Syria, including potential reconciliation between Turkey and Syria - Syria returning to the Arab League, and Iran increasing its threats in the region.

The overall effect on the Aleppo airport is not clear. Satellite photos released by ImageSat International on March 8, 2022, showed Aleppo International Airport after the strike. The intelligence and imagery firm’s images appeared to indicate the Syrians were already trying to repair the runway that was damaged. In the past, the regime has been able to get the airport up and running again. The incident appears to show that Iran continues to try to use Syria to move weapons to Hezbollah or to move weapons to Syria. There have been reports that Iran would like to move air defense systems to Syria. The fact that Iran may use the cover of earthquake aid to move weapons is a serious threat and shows how Iran exploits suffering in Syria for its own agenda.